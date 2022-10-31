NYC Marathon -- What Makes ‘Em Run: 70-year-old Island woman with pacemaker likes challenges

Read full article on original website
Have a rice ball or buy a gym t-shirt. You’ll be helping an EMT who lost her leg when struck in a horrific crash.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Ashley Diaz struggles to recover from a leg amputation, fundraisers are underway to help the FDNY EMT mowed down by a motorist allegedly high on fentanyl. Two business owners hope to pitch in to a GoFundMe established in her name. “It makes me sick...
What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happened in the seconds leading up to a 2020 crash that left Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, paralyzed from the neck down?. According to prosecutors, it was an intentional act carried out by the man behind the wheel...
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
amny.com
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself in front of a 1 train at an Upper West Side station, police said. The tragic incident took place at around 10:15 a.m. on the Downtown track on West 86 Street and Broadway when a yet to be identified man jumped in front of an oncoming 1 train, killing himself, police sources confirmed. The train station was blocked off from straphangers while emergency services attempted to retrieve the unfortunate soul from beneath the train’s wheels.
When did driver apply brake in crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman? Data recorder info revealed at trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seconds that preceded the grisly crash that paralyzed Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island bagel shop owner, were the focus of the second day of trial Tuesday in state Supreme Court, St. George. Five seconds before the vehicle made impact in a wooded area...
As election night nears, Zeldin makes final push on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican gubernatorial candidate, has appeared on Staten Island a number of times these past couple of weeks, and with election day just next Tuesday the borough is showing strong support for the GOP. On Tuesday, Zeldin appeared at the the Staten Island...
TODAY.com
Woman details recovery from hammer attack that took place on the subway
Nina Rothschild left work late on February 24, 2022. As she walked down the stairs of the New York City subway, she felt someone hit her on the head with what she thought was a baseball bat. “I kept saying, ‘Stop! Stop!’ which, of course, was completely useless,” Rothschild, 58,...
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Staten Island man arrested with Steven Molinaro after house shooting accused of bizarre robbery months later
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after a mysterious shooting inside the home of Steven Molinaro, police say a co-defendant in the case, who had since been released from police custody, was arrested in connection with an unrelated robbery. On April 27, emergency crews responded to the Fort Wadsworth home...
Staten Island happenings roundup: Riverside Opera Company’s “A Night at the Opera”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the first weekend in November, a time to “fall back,” when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. That’s the night to turn clocks back an hour — to 1 a.m. if you’re staying up until the changing point — to capture an extra hour of daylight in the morning and lose an hour of daylight in the evening.
Best global eats that’s spicing up Staten Island – with a Haitian Creole twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the West Brighton section of Castleton Avenue, a new restaurant has spiced up an already vibrant food destination for the borough — Delmas 48. A recent SILIVE.com/Advance story about Staten Island’s first sit-down Haitian eatery was so widely read, we had to go back for another taste very soon afterward.
Body of missing NYPD officer found; 17-year vet died on vacation in Guyana
GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday. Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance. He was visiting Orinduik Falls […]
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Antisemitic messages scrawled on park bench on Upper West Side
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the vandal who left antisemitic messages on a bench on the Upper West Side.The hate speech was found in a park at West End Avenue and West 71st Street on Monday night. Officers with flashlights were seen looking for evidence at the scene.State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents the district, expressed her outrage."I'm just very angry and I'm upset, and have to continue to highlight the fact that hatred, antisemitic hatred, is all around us and we have to speak up against it and fight against it whenever we see it," Rosenthal said.Police are looking for surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the person responsible.
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
Body recovered under Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge after report of jumper, emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police discovered the body of an unidentified male below the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Wednesday afternoon following an emergency response to a report of a possible jumper. At 3:54 p.m., the male was discovered unconscious and unresponsive, lying on a rock underneath the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a NYPD...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
GPS device helps Staten Island teen recover stolen bike after theft in New Dorp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some quick thinking and some modern technology helped one Staten Island teen have his stolen bike quickly recovered by police, while another teen ended up under arrest. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Julien Oropeza, 15, of St. George, rode his prized SE Beastmode bike — a...
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
