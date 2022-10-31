ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

PSP warns of scam involving registered sex offenders

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g18sZ_0itEXT1e00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning that scammers are calling registered sex offenders and issuing an arrest.

Search for possible scam victim at CVS

According to state police, a Carbon County man has recently fallen victim to this type of scam.

Police say a caller using a 610 area code tells the victims they failed to show up for a court hearing to provide a DNA sample and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Scammers target registered sex offenders in the hopes of getting money, police said.

WBRE

WBRE

