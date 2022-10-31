PSP warns of scam involving registered sex offenders

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning that scammers are calling registered sex offenders and issuing an arrest.

According to state police, a Carbon County man has recently fallen victim to this type of scam.

Police say a caller using a 610 area code tells the victims they failed to show up for a court hearing to provide a DNA sample and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Scammers target registered sex offenders in the hopes of getting money, police said.

