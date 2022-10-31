ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks on pace for No. 3 seed after Week 8 win

By Tim Weaver
 4 days ago
Some wins seem to matter more than others. One certainly got that impression after the Seahawks defeated Russell Wilson’s Broncos in their 2022 season opener. It was the same sort of vibe yesterday after Seattle beat the Giants at home, their third straight victory.

Based on the players’ reactions, it’s clear that they’re feeling vindicated and joyful about their unexpected success. Such is the success of this group that it makes more sense to examine the playoff picture than the 2023 NFL draft order – although they still have reason to be excited about the latter. Denver beat Jacksonville in London yesterday but they’re still looking at giving the Seahawks the No. 10 overall pick.

Meanwhile, Seattle is also on pace to host a playoff game.

Here’s a look at the current NFC playoff picture after eight weeks.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

2. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

6. New York Giants (6-2)

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

There are some tough opponents in here and the Seahawks have already lost to the Niners and the Falcons. That said, nobody really looks unbeatable here outside Philadelphia. Now that Seattle’s defense has gotten on track, this team should be able to compete with any other contender in the conference.

