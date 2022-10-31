ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ourdavie.com

Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident

Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
ERWIN, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WXII 12

High Point man arrested, charged following narcotics investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from High Point was arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said officers executed two search warrants...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Kernersville man killed in crash

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two injured after apartment shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue a little after 9 p.m. Monday. A juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, according to officers. They also found a second person injured...
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy