cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
ourdavie.com
Two charged in home invasion that injured local resident
Two arrests have been made for a home invasion and assault on Oct. 8. Early that morning, Davie Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary with assault call in the 100 block of Huffman Road, Mocksville. The victim said that two subjects wearing ski masks had broken into his house and beat him up.
Statesville man pulled machete on homeowner: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family's home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Eden on Wednesday and charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Investigators with the EPD secured an arrest warrant on 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Around 3:57 p.m., patrol officers […]
cbs17
Man dead after shooting at Erwin home, sheriff’s office says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning. Sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened on Elmon Gilchrist Lane. “There is no threat to the community as the shooter has been identified and is being questioned at...
WBTV
Salisbury man faces drug charges in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged following an investigation by deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit, assigned to the Special Investigations Division, arrested Jordan Reece Hiatt while conducting an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Trading Ford Way near Sowers Road, Linwood.
abc45.com
Unsolved Greensboro Double Homicide Reward Now $10,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On January 3, at roughly midnight, Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway. Two victims were located: Autumn Miller, 20 and Gustav Brown, 22. Both died as a result of their injuries. This case has been investigated ever since as a homicide. In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $5,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. Total reward is now up to $10,000 for any suspect information.
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell...
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
WXII 12
High Point man arrested, charged following narcotics investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from High Point was arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said officers executed two search warrants...
WXII 12
Masked men break into gun store, steal ten handguns overnight in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Yadkinville Police need help identifying two men who broke into a gun store and stole nearly a dozen firearms. It happened overnight at Foothills Firearms and Ammo on State Street in Yadkinville. "What is everything coming to?" asked Foothills Firearms and Ammo Store Manager Ryan Hudson.
Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers. A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers. Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in...
$5K reward in unsolved High Point hit-and-run case
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16. High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.
Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point. After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation. The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the...
cbs17
Orange Co. worker charged in road-rage shooting that injured 4-year-old boy going trick-or-treating
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County employee is in jail after law enforcement officers said he fired a gun at a father and son in a vehicle on their way to go trick-or-treating. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the road-rage incident happened around 7 p.m. on Halloween...
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
WXII 12
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Two injured after apartment shooting in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue a little after 9 p.m. Monday. A juvenile arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, according to officers. They also found a second person injured...
