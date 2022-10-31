Driver accused of hit-and-run with horse-drawn vehicle
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a hit-and-run that involved a driver hitting a horse-drawn vehicle.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on October 22 around 7:00 p.m. when a car and horse-drawn farm equipment were traveling along Perry Nigart Road in Limestone Township.
Police say the car hit the horse-drawn vehicle on the back bumper and fled the scene.
No one was reported injured in the crash.
