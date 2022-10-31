Read full article on original website
Middlebury Announces Virtue Award Winners
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Middlebury has named five recipients of the 2022 Virtue Family Exceptional Service Awards, in recognition of the many varied contributions of faculty and staff at Middlebury. The awards are presented annually to faculty and staff. The 2022 Virtue Family Exceptional Service Award recipients are as follows:
Board of Trustees Focus on Faculty, Student Affairs, Commitment to Vermont
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - The Middlebury Board of Trustees focused on the redesign of student life, faculty work culture, and Middlebury’s broad-based support of the region and state at their regular October meeting. Other topics that the board discussed included the Conflict Transformation Collaborative, equity and inclusion initiatives, and finances.
Middlebury To Live Stream 2022 Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Middlebury Athletics will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the ceremony, the Panther honorees will be recognized at halftime of the football game at Alumni Stadium. While the limited seats available are sold out for the in-person ceremony, we...
