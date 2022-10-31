ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Enterprise Wildcats named to AHSAA North-South All-Star Roster

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – A few Enterprise men will represent the Wiregrass in the 2022 Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Football Game. Wildcats’ Mykel Johnson and Tre Kimmerlin will play wide receivers for the South squad. Enterprise Head Coach Ben Blackmon will serve as an assistant...
