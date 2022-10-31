Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Game Time Set
The Ole Miss Rebels announced the start time for their most anticipated home game of the season versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Girls Power 10: See the state’s top basketball teams heading into the season
The preseason AL.com Power 10 girls basketball poll ranks the top teams in the state regardless of classification. The high school basketball season officially beginning on Thursday for AHSAA teams and the season will end with the state finals in Birmingham Feb. 27-March 4. See the top 10 girls teams...
Could Andrew Body and Texas Southern Take Down Goliath, Jackson State?
Could Texas Southern and Andrew Body defeat the offensive and defensive "Goliath" called Jackson State?
Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 87-69 win over Alabama-Huntsville
The Tigers earned a win over the Chargers in their final exhibition game before the season opener.
How To Watch: Alabama Soccer vs Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament
The Crimson Tide will face the Bulldogs to open the tournament in Pensacola.
Texas-Kansas State Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet for Saturday’s Texas-Kansas State matchup. The Longhorns are small road favorites.
Enterprise Wildcats named to AHSAA North-South All-Star Roster
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) – A few Enterprise men will represent the Wiregrass in the 2022 Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Football Game. Wildcats’ Mykel Johnson and Tre Kimmerlin will play wide receivers for the South squad. Enterprise Head Coach Ben Blackmon will serve as an assistant...
