ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
DENVER, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Coroner identifies victims of fatal fire

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — The Northumberland County Coroner has released the names of the two victims of Saturday's deadly fire in Sunbury. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and 3-year-old Brayden Anstey. The cause of death for both victims was due to carbon monoxide poisoning and...
SUNBURY, PA
FOX 43

Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy