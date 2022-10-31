Read full article on original website
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police
Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
Multiple York County Burglaries Could Be Connected, Police Say
Several York County burglaries might be connected, authorities say. The West Manheim Township police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Motorsportsk Cycle Shop, located on Baltimore Pike in Hanover on Oct. 14 between 3:22 and 3:55 a.m., the department detailed in a release on Nov. 1. The three men...
Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police
A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police
A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
Lancaster County authorities have released the name of a 69-year-old man killed in a Friday evening motorcycle crash. Lititz resident Michael Phillips was riding a motorcycle north on Route 222 around 5:17 p.m. and crashed near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. Phillips...
WGAL
Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized
Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon. Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street. A man was pronounced dead...
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
Officer Hospitalized Following Kick By Irate Man Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman In Lititz: Police
A 31-year-old man injured a police officer who was arresting him for assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities say. Lititz Borough police were called to a domestic assault involving Jordan Davone Mansbarger in the 200 block of South Broad Road in Lititz on Monday, Oct. 31 at 3:50 p.m., according to a release by the department the following night.
Pa. man assaulted officers, damaged vehicle following domestic assault arrest: police
A Lancaster County man attacked police officers that were trying to detain him after a domestic assault, police said Tuesday. Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of South Broad Street, Lititz, around 3:50 p.m. Monday, for a report of a domestic disturbance. 31-year-old Jordan Davone Mansbarger...
Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation
DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
WOLF
Two women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop on I-80
KIDDER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A traffic stop on I-80 in Kidder Township lead to the arrest of two women after State Police say they found nearly 4 lbs of fentanyl in the vehicle. According to troopers, on October 25th just before 5 PM, State Police stopped a...
WOLF
Coroner identifies victims of fatal fire
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — The Northumberland County Coroner has released the names of the two victims of Saturday's deadly fire in Sunbury. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and 3-year-old Brayden Anstey. The cause of death for both victims was due to carbon monoxide poisoning and...
Reading Man Shot In Mouth Over Dispute With Neighbor: Police
A Reading man took a bullet to the mouth during an argument with a neighbor, authorities say. Police were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after receiving reports of gunfire, officials said in a release. On arrival,...
Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man accused of killing woman, firing at police
LANCASTER, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man following a September homicide and stand-off with police. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, was previously charged with homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend. Pennsylvania State Police filed additional charges on Oct. 18, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
WOLF
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
