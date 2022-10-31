New Robert De Niro film 'Wise Guys' to be shot in Cincinnati
Hollywood has its eye on Cincinnati: In addition to the new films Dandelion and The Bikeriders being shot in the Queen City, Robert De Niro's new movie Wise Guys will also be filmed here.
The announcement comes from D. Lynn Meyers Casting, who put out the call on Facebook for extras.
"We're excited to start casting on our next Cincinnati, OH feature movie, THE WISE GUYS! Looking for lots of different extras, but especially anybody who is of Italian descent or who looks like they could be a NY mobster in the 1950s," the casting director wrote .
Wise Guys follows the story of two Italian American crime bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who run separate families in the middle of the 20th Century. Genovese attempts and fails to assassinate Costello in 1957. Costello is injured and attempts to quit the mob, according to IMDB.com .
Variety reports that De Niro is expected to play both leading roles. Kathrine Narducci, who played Charmaine Bucco in The Sopranos , is listed as playing Anna Genovese.
Wise Guys will be directed by Barry Levinson, best known for movies such as Rain Man and Wag the Dog . He and De Niro have previously worked together on Wag the Dog , Sleeper , The Wizard of Lies and What Just Happened . The screenplay was written by Nicholas Pileggi, who co-wrote Goodfellas , also starring De Niro.
It's not known when filming in Cincinnati will begin. If you are interested in becoming an extra, you can send an email to D. Lynn Meyers Casting . The positions are paid.
