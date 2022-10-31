ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. Here’s a list of a number of events happening...
Kids Free November in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions. During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission...
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines

More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu

Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida

Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
