FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns, holds opening day on Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back and will be held from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The 11-day event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds near TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday when the gates open. The fair will feature an...
Action News Jax
Sheriff candidates react to rising homicide numbers in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have been more homicides in Jacksonville this year than in all of 2021, and there are still two months left in 2022. 132 homicides have already been committed this year. That’s one more than the city saw in all of 2021, and 17 more than...
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
horseandrider.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
SPOTLIGHT: Jacksonville PorchFest Returns
JACKSONVILLE, Fl — It’s going to be a great weekend of local events, including PorchFest, a free event held in Springfield, just north of downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. Dozens of bands will perform on porches in the historic neighborhood. Here’s a list of a number of events happening...
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
Action News Jax
Kids Free November in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Moms, a locally founded, digital media resource dedicated to highlighting all of the fun that Jacksonville has to offer announces all things free for kids in November. These one-day, day trips are good for families - 5 kids in some venues and one paying...
News4Jax.com
Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Visit Jacksonville has once again partnered with the city’s top family attractions for Kids Free November, a special month-long promotion that offers free admission and other discounted activities for children at local museums and attractions. During Kids Free November, listed participants will offer free admission...
Action News Jax
‘It’s very sad’: Concerns voiced about Regency Square Mall conditions, ownership says repairs are on
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problem stressing out disabled veteran in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like most of us, Monique Bates is trying to save a few extra bucks. In January, she purchased solar panels to lower the cost of her electric bill. "Some guys were walking through the neighborhood and asked if I would be interested in getting solar panels and I said...sure," Monique Bates explained.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
residentnews.net
Artificial reefs making way to local coastlines
More artificial reefs are coming to the coast of Jacksonville as the underwater attractions for fish, coral and other sea life have the potential to feed seafood lovers and the local economy alike. Erin Johnson of the North Florida Marine Association said the organization donated some $2,500 last August to...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
Photos: Halloween costumes from across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's finally Halloween! We asked First Coast News viewers to submit their best Halloween costume. From positively adorable to slightly scary, here are some of the best costumes we've seen so far. Of course some of the news staff had to join in on the fun.
Luke Bryan Speaks Out About Bringing Florida Gov. DeSantis On Stage
"I understand Governor Desantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help."
First Coast News
JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
News4Jax.com
Antisemitism has been on the rise in Florida, around the nation since 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Anti-Defamation League reports extremist incidents like those seen this weekend around Jacksonville have been on the rise since 2020 both here in Florida and nationally. News4JAX spoke with local faith leaders, as well as the deputy director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Florida. They...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jaxlore: Alpha Paynter, ghost of TacoLu
Jacksonville Beaches lore claims that local restaurateur Alpha Paynter has had trouble letting go of her old Homestead Restaurant, even six decades after she died. Perennial ghost sightings have given this rustic building, since 20012 the home of Tex-Mex joint TacoLu, a reputation as one of the First Coast’s most famous haunted places.
thewestsidegazette.com
First HBCU-Inspired Elementary School opens in Jacksonville, Florida
Becoming Collegiate Academy has become Jacksonville’s first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school. The school’s Executive Director, Cameron Frazier, says the school was created to implement the best practices from the HBCU experience to kids early on. “We are replicating the culture of Historically Black College and...
