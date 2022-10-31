Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

Read full article on original website
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv
Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Aussie boots on the ground in Ukraine: Australian considers sending personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers - as Putin bombards Kyiv and major cities with missiles
Aussie soldiers could soon be on the ground to train Ukrainian personnel fighting Russia, the defence minister has revealed. Richard Marles said the federal government is actively considering sending Australian Defence Force members with combat experience to the war-torn country to help whip Ukraine forces into shape as Vladimir Putin's bloody invasion continues.
In Response To Ukraine War, New Independence Movement In Middle Volga Region Of Russia
Location of Bashkortostan in RussiaTUBS on Wikimedia CommonsOn the heels of a mobilization plan that has disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities in Russia, Bashkir nationalists have come together to announce the formation of a new armed resistance movement to oppose the war in Ukraine and to pursue the establishment of an independent Bashkortostan in the Middle Volga region of the Russian Federation. Since its establishment, the organization’s official channel on Telegram has called for the firebombing of Russian military commissariats in order to inhibit the mobilization of Bashkirs in the region. For their part, Bashkir officials have not commented on the firebombings that have occurred, nor have they arrested anyone on suspicion of being involved with the groups activities. Ruslan Gabbasov, the emigre leader of the Bashkir nationalists, has since made comments indicating that the group are behind these actions however.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Ukraine news LATEST: Zelensky slams evil Putin for causing an ‘artificial famine’ as Russia blocks Black Sea grain deal
UKRAINE'S steadfast President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has slammed Russia for creating "the conditions for an artificial famine" as the Kremlin halts the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative. The agreement was brokered earlier in Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and allowed grain ships to export food products to countries across the globe...
nationalinterest.org
Has Russia’s War in Ukraine Killed the CSTO?
Much to Moscow’s disappointment, the prospects of the CSTO acting as a counterweight to NATO are incredibly small. Vladimir Putin believes that Russia’s great power status hinges on its ability to act as a regional hegemon over the post-Soviet states of Eurasia. Russia’s main strength in the region is as a security guarantor. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) underpins this role and allows Moscow to maintain its regional influence by providing its members with assurances against various threats. Moreover, Moscow aspires for the alliance to act as a Russian-led equivalent of NATO.
EU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Union on Sunday called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of a U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – as it happened
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia strikes Kyiv and Zaporizhzhya as Ukrainian advance prompts massive Kherson evacuations
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian forces have launched fresh strikes on targets in Kyiv and the city of Zaporizhzhya, the military and officials said on October 27, as Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near two towns in the eastern region of the Donbas and the Moscow-installed administration left Kherson.
Russia orders wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia told civilians on Tuesday to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have hit anew industrial and energy facilities in central Ukraine, pressing with attacks on infrastructure.Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow’s forces have destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations since Oct. 10. The latest attacks overnight this night in Kryvyi Rih region, Dnipropetrovsk region, inflicting damage, according to regional administrator Valentyn Reznichenko.He gave no other details.Russian forces also struck a school in Zaporizhzhia region early on Thursday, the...
CNBC
Ukraine's first lady urges West to provide more weapons to help Kyiv prepare for winter war
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, speaks to CNBC's Karen Tso. She calls on Western leaders to offer more military support as the country continues to defend itself against Russia's onslaught.
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
