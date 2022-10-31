Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO