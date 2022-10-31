Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
WOLF
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
WOLF
PSP: Charges pending against woman who stole vehicle, committed hit-and-run and theft
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A woman is facing charges in Carbon County after State Police say she stole a vehicle, committed a hit and run, and retail theft. According to State Police, a woman, whose name hasn't been released, stole a vehicle from a 56-year-old Jim Thorpe man around October 15th.
wkok.com
P-E Report: Fire Hits Montour Co. Home, Man in Custody for Arson
MONTOUR COUNTY – Fire destroyed a Montour County home near Mooresburg Wednesday night and an alleged arsonist is in custody. The blaze started around 5pm in the home at 13 R and H Avenue, near Narehood Road. A state police fire marshal was at the scene and the Press-Enterprise...
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
WOLF
PSP: Suspect steals nearly $2K from gambling machine, flees scene
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Troopers from PSP Fern Ridge are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man they say stole nearly $2,000 from a stationary gambling machine in Monroe County. According to State Police, the suspect, a white man, was caught on surveillance footage at the...
Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation
DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified
Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
WOLF
Man arrested, charged for taking runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio
WEST MAHANOY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after State Police say he knowingly took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. State Police report that on September 27th around 2 AM, troopers received a report of a runaway teen from West Mahanoy Township.
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say
A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Times News
Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover
Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
Two charged with drug crimes after traffic stop in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police found four pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carbon County. Investigators say Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were pulled over late last month along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. When officers...
Stolen ice cream and alleged drugs found during strip search
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Amber Lynn Sebia didn’t go far to eat ice cream allegedly stolen from Target. She also didn’t get far wh
Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
WOLF
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend during argument last week
GORDON, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Gordon, Schuylkill County, is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend multiple times last Tuesday. According to Skook News, on October 26th around 11:30 AM, police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired.
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
WOLF
Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
Target theft suspect charged with drug possession
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
Comments / 0