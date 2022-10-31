ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

WOLF

Teen arrested, accused of stealing Dunkin' tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he was found stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts tip jar. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police, just before 11 AM, officers were called to the Dunkin' Donuts on SR-611 in Swiftwater for a reported theft.
SWIFTWATER, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified

Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Times News

Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover

Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WOLF

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend during argument last week

GORDON, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Gordon, Schuylkill County, is behind bars after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend multiple times last Tuesday. According to Skook News, on October 26th around 11:30 AM, police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired.
GORDON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Hazleton pharmacy to pay $210K for missing thousands of doses

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Hazleton pharmacy will have to pay $210K in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances such as oxycodone, amphetamine salts, and naloxone.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Target theft suspect charged with drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

