ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, KS

Panasonic to break ground on new Kansas battery plant in November

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLnyv_0itEVOMB00

DE SOTO, Kan. (WDAF) – Panasonic Energy will begin construction on a new EV batter plant in De Soto , Kansas, in November.

The new facility will produce batteries that will be used in electric vehicles.

“As the global shift to EVs accelerates, we are looking into ways to strengthen our battery production capacity in North America and meet the growing demand from our automotive partners,” Kazuo Tadanobu, President, CEO of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., said.

Firefighters battle fire at Evergreen Recycle in north Wichita

The company says the batteries are in high demand, and the De Soto site will help expand production capabilities with goals of mass-producing EV batteries in 2025.

“With our superior technology and extensive experience, we will drive the growth of the Li-ion battery industry, accelerate our efforts to achieve zero emissions in the future, and work toward our mission of achieving a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized,” Tadanobu said.

The De Soto facility will be the second of its kind in the United States, joining an EV facility in Sparks, Nevada.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger

You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Oracle says it will close 2 Kansas City-area Cerner campuses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Computer software company,Oracle, announced Monday that it will close the Cerner North Kansas City World Headquarters and its Realization Campus near Interstate 435 and the Grandview Triangle. The parking lots at the two campuses were empty Monday. KMBC's Brian Johnson reported that many of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

As temperatures cool, propane users warned to check tanks

As temperatures begin to change and we shift away from hot weather, residents who use propane are being reminded to check for leaks and monitor their tanks regularly. Propane is used as a source for heating and some home appliances and can be safe and reliable but even the slightest leak can cause a gas explosion which can be dangerous.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy