SFGate
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
TravelSkills 11-02-22 A 10-hour drive on loneliest US road is worth it for this park
Airbnbs doubled since 2020 to hit this Calif. city the hardest, 19th century contraption unlocks California's forgotten railways, world's largest wave pool planned for Hawaii during water crisis and SF lands on National Geographic travel list for unexpected trait
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
SFGate
16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
SFGate
Orange County declares health emergency due to viruses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A health emergency has been declared in Southern California's Orange County due to rapidly spreading viral infections that are sending more children to the hospital, health officials said Tuesday. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations...
SFGate
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes far off California coast
A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded nearly 750 miles off the California coast on Tuesday night, according to the USGS.
Significant snow expected in Tahoe with first major storm of the season
"We're calling it the first significant snow of the season."
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican. Border and out to...
