Joel Klatt drops Ohio State in his top 10 rankings after Week 9
If you follow us, then you know we like to keep tabs on what Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt thinks of what the Ohio State football team is doing, and, most importantly, how he believes the Buckeyes fit into the national picture.
Throughout the football season the last couple of years, Klatt releases his opinion rankings on Twitter and he has been historically pretty kind to the Ohio State program. Maybe it has something to do with him calling so many games for the Buckeyes, but we tend to believe it has more to do with his objective view of what he sees on the field.
Klatt elevated Ohio State to the top of his rankings a few weeks ago, but an interesting thing happened when he released his top 10 after Week 9, Klatt vaulted another team over the Buckeyes.
But who? Did
move up? What about Georgia? And where is Michigan after dismantling Michigan State? Here’s an updated look at Klatt’s top 10 after Week 9 of the college football season, on the eve of the first release of the 2022 College Football Rankings.
Teams almost inside Joel Klatt's top 10 after Week 9
Knocking on the door
Ole Miss Rebels
Illinois Fighting Illini
NEXT … Joel Klatt’s Top 10
No. 10 - Utah Utes
Where Things Stand
Record | 6-2
Last Result | Won at Washington State, 21-17
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 10 (⇔ no change)
No. 9 - UCLA Bruins
Where Things Stand
Record | 7-1
Last Result | Won vs Stanford, 38-13
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)
No. 8 - Oregon Ducks
Where Things Stand
Record | 7-1
Last Result | Won at Cal, 42-24
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇔ no change)
No. 7 - Clemson Tigers
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | IDLE
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 6 (⇓ one spot)
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Where Things Stand
Record | 7-1
Last Result | IDLE
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇓ one spot)
No. 5 - TCU Horned Frogs
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | Won at West Virginia, 41-31
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑ two spots)
No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇔ no change)
No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | Won vs. Florida, 42-20
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇔ no change)
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | Won at Penn State, 44-31
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇓ one spot)
No. 1 - Tennessee Volunteers
Where Things Stand
Record | 8-0
Last Result | Won vs. Kentucky, 44-6
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇑ one spot)
NEXT … Joel Klatt’s rankings and Twitter thread
Joel Klatt's rankings and Twitter thread
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 2