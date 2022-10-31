Joel Klatt drops Ohio State in his top 10 rankings after Week 9

If you follow us, then you know we like to keep tabs on what Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt thinks of what the Ohio State football team is doing, and, most importantly, how he believes the Buckeyes fit into the national picture.

Throughout the football season the last couple of years, Klatt releases his opinion rankings on Twitter and he has been historically pretty kind to the Ohio State program. Maybe it has something to do with him calling so many games for the Buckeyes, but we tend to believe it has more to do with his objective view of what he sees on the field.

Klatt elevated Ohio State to the top of his rankings a few weeks ago, but an interesting thing happened when he released his top 10 after Week 9, Klatt vaulted another team over the Buckeyes.

But who? Did

move up? What about Georgia? And where is Michigan after dismantling Michigan State? Here’s an updated look at Klatt’s top 10 after Week 9 of the college football season, on the eve of the first release of the 2022 College Football Rankings.

Teams almost inside Joel Klatt's top 10 after Week 9

Knocking on the door

Ole Miss Rebels

Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 10 - Utah Utes

Sept. 3, 2022; Gainesville, Florida; Utah Utes place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) smiles as he makes an extra point against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-2

Last Result | Won at Washington State, 21-17

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 10 (⇔ no change)

No. 9 - UCLA Bruins

Sept. 3, 2022; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won vs Stanford, 38-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks

Sept. 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won at Cal, 42-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇔ no change)

No. 7 - Clemson Tigers

Oct. 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk with 11 minutes left during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 6 (⇓ one spot)

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide share a laugh during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇓ one spot)

No. 5 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov. 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won at West Virginia, 41-31

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑ two spots)

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Sept. 24, 2022; Ann Arbor; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇔ no change)

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs for a 1st down as Georgia takes on Auburn at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won vs. Florida, 42-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇔ no change)

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates scoring a 41-yard touchdown with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won at Penn State, 44-31

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇓ one spot)

No. 1 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 29, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-0

Last Result | Won vs. Kentucky, 44-6

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇑ one spot)

