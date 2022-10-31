1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.
According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Route 713 at 5:17 p.m. A Honda Civic had been heading east when it reportedly went off the right side of the road.Police ID body found in South Holston Lake
The VSP reports that after it left the road, the vehicle hit a boulder and an embankment, then overturned.
The driver, identified as Nicholas Dempsey, 26, of Kingsport, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police report that Dempsey was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A passenger in the Honda, identified as Corey Haygood, 31, of Church Hill, died at the scene of the crash. Haygood was also wearing a seatbelt.
As of Monday, the VSP in investigating excessive speed as a contributing factor in the crash. State police said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
