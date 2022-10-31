1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured and another killed after a crash in Scott County, Virginia on Friday, police report.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Route 713 at 5:17 p.m. A Honda Civic had been heading east when it reportedly went off the right side of the road.

The VSP reports that after it left the road, the vehicle hit a boulder and an embankment, then overturned.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Dempsey, 26, of Kingsport, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police report that Dempsey was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the Honda, identified as Corey Haygood, 31, of Church Hill, died at the scene of the crash. Haygood was also wearing a seatbelt.

As of Monday, the VSP in investigating excessive speed as a contributing factor in the crash. State police said charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

