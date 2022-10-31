Considering race in college admissions. That’s our first subject today on CNN 10. As the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments for and against the practice, we’ll examine the different perspectives around the issue. Will universities be able to consider race as a factor in the admissions process moving forward? And as past of our Call To Earth series, we’re going underground looking for geological secrets that may hold clues about Earth’s past. How might million-year-old mineral deposits provide insight into the future?

