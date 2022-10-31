Rabid bats — Halloween’s scariest creature — mapped across Cook County

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Zombies, werewolves and ghosts are all symbols of Halloween, but Cook County hopes residents remember that the season’s spookiest creatures are real.

Eleven rabid bats have been found in Cook County so far in 2022, most of which were inside people’s homes.

In an effort to raise awareness about rabies prevention, the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control released a Halloween-themed bat map .

The interactive guide shows the exact location where bats that tested positive for rabies were discovered.

Cook County also reminded its residents of the risks associated with rabies.

“Rabies is a 100% preventable disease and is always fatal to unvaccinated pets,” said Dr. Tom Wake, DVM, administrator of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control. “Ensuring your dogs and cats are current on rabies and other vaccinations will help keep them healthy and happy.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 60 to 70 dogs and 250 cats contract rabies each year.

For humans, rabies is 100% preventable but is almost always fatal if left untreated.

If you’ve been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a healthcare or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses.

