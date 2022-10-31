ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, KY

Breathitt County shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man charged in a shooting incident earlier this year was recently indicted by a grand jury. Court documents state Roy Fugate was indicted this week in Breathitt County on burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence charges. We first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Five Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer

LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
LONDON, KY
Owsley County sheriff found not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Owsley County sheriff, Brent Lynch, was found not guilty Friday, during a bench trial in Breathitt County. In December 2021, Lynch was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a student. The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls’...
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer. In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.
LONDON, KY
Tennessee man charged after on-duty police officer dies in car crash

LONDON, KY — An Oneida, Tennessee man was charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence in connection to a fatal collision involving an on-duty London Police Department officer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South...
ONEIDA, TN
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Harlan County District Court News

The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding. • Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023. • Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29. •...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges. A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday. According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

