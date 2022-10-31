An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO