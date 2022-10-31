Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Breathitt County shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man charged in a shooting incident earlier this year was recently indicted by a grand jury. Court documents state Roy Fugate was indicted this week in Breathitt County on burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence charges. We first...
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.
wymt.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of robbing Corbin bank on federal charges
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man accused of robbing a bank earlier this year is now facing federal charges. Late last month, a grand jury returned an indictment against Shawn Fox, 35, of Corbin. Police say on September 27th, he entered the Community Trust Bank branch in...
wymt.com
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
wymt.com
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation
A fire over the weekend in Claiborne County is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
fox56news.com
Owsley County sheriff found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Owsley County sheriff, Brent Lynch, was found not guilty Friday, during a bench trial in Breathitt County. In December 2021, Lynch was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a student. The charges came about from an incident that happened while coaching a girls’...
wymt.com
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set...
wymt.com
Police officer and driver identified in deadly crash in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a deadly crash involving a London Police Officer. In a release, KSP officials say it happened at 12:49 a.m. when a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, TN, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, KY.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man charged after on-duty police officer dies in car crash
LONDON, KY — An Oneida, Tennessee man was charged with murder of a police officer and driving under the influence in connection to a fatal collision involving an on-duty London Police Department officer. Kentucky State Police Post 11 officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of South...
q95fm.net
Man from Johnson County Facing Life in Prison after Meth was Found during Search
A man from Johnson County is currently facing life in prison following a search that led police to find meth. 56 year old Gary Warick of Hager Hill was indicted on charges of possessing and distributing meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. Kentucky State Police conducted a search of Warick’s...
wymt.com
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. Walmart employee has bike stolen, customers step in to help
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heartwarming story to share with you. A Facebook post from the Walmart in Paintsville said an employee had his bike stolen and had to walk to work Tuesday morning. The post said a couple picked Tristan up and took him to work....
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding. • Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023. • Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29. •...
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
Estill County Animal Shelter burglarized
The Estill County Animal Shelter suffered over $1,000 worth of monetary losses.
wymt.com
WATCH: Suspect accused of hitting and killing London police officer makes first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. You can find more info on this story here.
WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A former Breathitt County High School baseball coach is facing criminal charges. A grand jury indicted Alex Hamilton on several charges on Tuesday. According to court documents, Hamilton, who is listed on KHSAA’s website as the head baseball coach at Breathitt County High School, faces...
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
Comments / 1