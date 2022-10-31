Read full article on original website
Wethersfield considering policy requiring approval to fly most flags
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Wethersfield town council is looking into how to address a topic that has created conversation across the state: what flags should be allowed on town properties. Town Manager Frederick Presley presented the town council with a draft proposal in October that would set a standard...
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Big Y Chowder Pot Love for Local Vendor of the Month!
November is here!! This month’s Big Y Love for Local feature is Chowder Pot!
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
NBC New York
Inside the $23 Million Mega-Mansion That Yankee Candle Built
The property in Leverett, Massachusetts, is on the market for $23 million. The estate spans more than 60 acres and has nearly 120,000 square feet of living and recreation space. It has 25 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and four tennis courts. Standing at one of the five cooking islands in his...
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize
Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Taking the plaza
EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with acquiring the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain. WHAT: The Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with acquisition by eminent domain of the strip mall properties known as Silver Lane Plaza. WHEN: The legal...
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
Reverse Trick-or-Treating | A Connecticut Children’s Halloween tradition Continues
HARTFORD, Conn. — No tricks and all treats – that’s the thinking at Connecticut Children’s where, each year, the hospital staff makes sure the patients get to enjoy Halloween. Officially, they call it “Reverse Trick or Treating.” It is when hospital staffers dress up in their...
Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
Ready for a recession? Let's talk job security
HARTFORD, Conn. — Most economists agree that we are heading toward a recession if we’re not there already, and one of the truest hallmarks of a recession is a rise in the unemployment rate. Right now, it’s at a 50-year low, but there are signs the red-hot labor...
FOX 61
