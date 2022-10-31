ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC New York

Inside the $23 Million Mega-Mansion That Yankee Candle Built

The property in Leverett, Massachusetts, is on the market for $23 million. The estate spans more than 60 acres and has nearly 120,000 square feet of living and recreation space. It has 25 bathrooms, 16 bedrooms and four tennis courts. Standing at one of the five cooking islands in his...
LEVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

Biggest lottery winners from Mass., including record-setting Powerball prize

Of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts State Lottery winners dating back to the 1970s, a select few were lucky enough to win lottery prizes totaling $1 million or more. The highest prize ever won in Massachusetts is $758.7 million, which was won in Chicopee by Mavis Wanczyk through the game “Powerball” in 2017. It is the largest jackpot prize won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Journal Inquirer

Taking the plaza

EAST HARTFORD — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with acquiring the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain. WHAT: The Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with acquisition by eminent domain of the strip mall properties known as Silver Lane Plaza. WHEN: The legal...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters

WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
WESTFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Middletown PD: Brother and sister charged with armed robbery

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown say they have charged a brother and sister with an armed robbery -- and believe they are suspects in several others. In a press release posted to Facebook, police say that an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace transaction happened in the parking lot of a McDonald's on South Main Street back in August.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Ready for a recession? Let's talk job security

HARTFORD, Conn. — Most economists agree that we are heading toward a recession if we’re not there already, and one of the truest hallmarks of a recession is a rise in the unemployment rate. Right now, it’s at a 50-year low, but there are signs the red-hot labor...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
