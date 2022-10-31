ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW officially gives Jeff Jarrett a title to go with his in-ring duties

When “Double J” himself, Jeff Jarrett, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, it presented more questions than answers. Was the very well-traveled veteran and founder of TNA Wrestling going to be leaving his black leather duster at the announcing table in order to stay awhile? Or was this a one-off, or at least a […] The post AEW officially gives Jeff Jarrett a title to go with his in-ring duties appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Katsuyori Shibata is Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match opponent

Heading into AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan set a very interesting stipulation for Orange Cassidy’s latest All-Atlantic Championship defense; in order to retain his title, Cassidy would not only have to face off against Rey Fenix, one of the most dominant high-flyers in professional wrestling, but also Luchasaurus, Christian Cage’s “Right Hand of Destruction.” A tough […] The post Katsuyori Shibata is Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match opponent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat legend Chris Bosh’s massive Bobby Bonilla-type deal is now over

New York Mets “legend” Bobby Bonilla’s name will forever be etched into the history books what with the ludicrous structure of his contract. The king of passive income, Bonilla will be paid $1.19 million by the Mets every July 1 from 2011 until 2035 (!) instead of being paid the $5.9 million he was owed after the 1999 season. However, it appears as if a similar kind of agreement exists in the NBA as well. Enter former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh, who saw his career get cut short after battling blood clot issues.
Rick Ross joins Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

After watching former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson quasi-debut as a member of the audience at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, the AEW Galaxy was greeted with another star-studded debut by way of platinum recording artist Rick Ross, or, as he asked Tony Schiavone to address him, “The Biggest Boss,” Rick Ross, who joined “Sneaky” Swerve Strickland backstage for a wine-filled backstage segment to discuss the latter’s accomplishments in the promotion.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff

The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets

The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens

The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans is a battle of 5-2 teams. Obviously, both teams are in good position thus far this season. The Chiefs were expected to have a tough battle on their hands in the AFC West this season. The Las Vegas Raiders were a playoff team from a year ago and added Davante Adams. The Los Angeles Chargers were already supremely talented and added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Then there is the Denver Broncos who traded for Russell Wilson.
Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss

The Detroit Lions’ rebuild continues to feature a lot of growing pains. Amid a brutal performance from their defense up to this point in the season, they are shaking things up on Dan Campbell’s coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant, […] The post Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
