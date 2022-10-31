Read full article on original website
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
AEW officially gives Jeff Jarrett a title to go with his in-ring duties
When “Double J” himself, Jeff Jarrett, made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite, it presented more questions than answers. Was the very well-traveled veteran and founder of TNA Wrestling going to be leaving his black leather duster at the announcing table in order to stay awhile? Or was this a one-off, or at least a […] The post AEW officially gives Jeff Jarrett a title to go with his in-ring duties appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Katsuyori Shibata is Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match opponent
Heading into AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan set a very interesting stipulation for Orange Cassidy’s latest All-Atlantic Championship defense; in order to retain his title, Cassidy would not only have to face off against Rey Fenix, one of the most dominant high-flyers in professional wrestling, but also Luchasaurus, Christian Cage’s “Right Hand of Destruction.” A tough […] The post Katsuyori Shibata is Orange Cassidy’s AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match opponent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat legend Chris Bosh’s massive Bobby Bonilla-type deal is now over
New York Mets “legend” Bobby Bonilla’s name will forever be etched into the history books what with the ludicrous structure of his contract. The king of passive income, Bonilla will be paid $1.19 million by the Mets every July 1 from 2011 until 2035 (!) instead of being paid the $5.9 million he was owed after the 1999 season. However, it appears as if a similar kind of agreement exists in the NBA as well. Enter former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh, who saw his career get cut short after battling blood clot issues.
Rick Ross joins Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite
After watching former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson quasi-debut as a member of the audience at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, the AEW Galaxy was greeted with another star-studded debut by way of platinum recording artist Rick Ross, or, as he asked Tony Schiavone to address him, “The Biggest Boss,” Rick Ross, who joined “Sneaky” Swerve Strickland backstage for a wine-filled backstage segment to discuss the latter’s accomplishments in the promotion.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers snubbed Chase Claypool trade offer from Packers
The Green Bay Packers failed to trade for Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the deadline, and unfortunately for them, it’s their fault they weren’t able to land the wideout. Pittsburgh sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears instead, getting a 2023 second-round draft pick in the process....
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Twitter crying tears of joy after Matt Ryan shot, Pelicans upset
Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn’t hide their delight after witnessing the team win their second game of the season and their first back-to-back victories. While it may not have been that beautiful, as they needed Matt Ryan to save them against the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s still a W and that’s what matters.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Broncos GM George Paton drops bombshell on Bradley Chubb trade that’s hard to believe
The Denver Broncos made one of the most shocking trades at the 2022 NFL trade deadline when they sent Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It was a huge move that signaled that Denver knows it has more work to do and plans to do a soft rebuild. However, general manager George Paton doesn’t see it that way.
Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets
The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans is a battle of 5-2 teams. Obviously, both teams are in good position thus far this season. The Chiefs were expected to have a tough battle on their hands in the AFC West this season. The Las Vegas Raiders were a playoff team from a year ago and added Davante Adams. The Los Angeles Chargers were already supremely talented and added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Then there is the Denver Broncos who traded for Russell Wilson.
Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss
The Detroit Lions’ rebuild continues to feature a lot of growing pains. Amid a brutal performance from their defense up to this point in the season, they are shaking things up on Dan Campbell’s coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant, […] The post Dan Campbell makes big Lions coaching change after another disastrous loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Another El Tráfico? USC football blocks parking for LAFC fans attending MLS Cup
The combination of USC's homecoming game and LAFC hosting the MLS Cup final Saturday is creating a traffic challenge, with no parking available for soccer fans.
