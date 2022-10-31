Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
Fozzy’s Skybox offers food, drink and interactive games at Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Michele Fosberg was watching a soccer game at the busy Indoor Sports Center when she saw the potential for the family bar and restaurant business to expand. Less than 3 miles down the road is Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, a business owned by her husband, Nick Fosberg. And the Skybox restaurant at the top of the sports complex was in need of new operators.
Rockford Illinois is Right Between 2 of Best Beer Towns in America
Taking a 'beer-cation' (yes, it's a thing) to these two beer towns couldn't be any easier for northern Illinois residents. All other beer lovers, time to book a trip. Beer + Vacation = Beercation, just so we're on the same page. Going on one of these trips couldn't get any more popular, but I guess that all depends on the talented craft brewers in Wisconsin and Illinois. The more delicious sips they create, the more we're going to want to escape into a brewpub and brewery for a fun weekend.
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Most Adorable Halloween Costumes Spotted In Rockford This Weekend
Whether you went out trick-or-treating, handed out candy, or stayed home with your lights off this weekend, you have probably seen endless Halloween costumes from your friends online. I normally don't dress up for Halloween since I moved out of my parents house. For half my childhood my parents dressed...
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
Edgebrook debuts new indoor farmer’s market
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Edgebrook Shopping Center, at Highcrest and Alpine Roads, is offering an indoor farmer’s market this winter. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Local vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods and handmade items. A grant from Compeer Financial made the indoor market possible, and vendor […]
Man who wore Hitler costume fired by Madison Children's Museum
Madison Children's Museum said in a statement Monday an employee was fired after wearing an Adolf Hitler costume.
100fmrockford.com
Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market
ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
Rockford school to add EV to Driver’s Education program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jefferson High School is one of five Illinois schools chosen to receive a $50,000 grant to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station for its Driver’s Education program. Utility provider ComEd announced it would provide $250,000 to local schools to give students first-hand experience driving EVs and learning about the […]
UPS holds hiring blitz in Rockford on Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPS said it plans to hire 1,150 seasonal employees during its annual hiring event. With shipping traffic increasing during the holiday season, UPS plans to bring in a total of 100,000 new employees company-wide. During the hiring blitz, applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, the company said. UPS says […]
indreg.com
McManus Family keeps arboretum on solid ground
Thanks to the family of Charles and Nora McManus, the M.J. Blackford Brodhead School Arboretum Fund is on solid financial ground. Besides a generous monetary contribution, the family also built six Aldo Leopold benches and donated them to the Brodhead School District for the Arboretum. The 2.5 acre School Arboretum...
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
Daily Cardinal
Local stoner finds candy in his drugs
Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
WIFR
70′s and Sunshine Wednesday and Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny with highs in 70′s today. 70′s and mostly sunny tomorrow. Rain moves in on Friday through Saturday with highs in the mid to low 60′s. Cooler the beginning of next week.
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Want a free Ring video doorbell? Winnebago County has opened a second round of the program
ROCKFORD — Registration has opened for the second round of a program that allows any homeowner in Winnebago County to get a free Ring video doorbell. The doorbells are available in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register here to receive the doorbell and a one-year subscription subscription to the service.
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
