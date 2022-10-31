Read full article on original website
Ouilda Cowart Baskin
Ouilda Cowart Baskin, 96, of Valdosta, died at Fellowship Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1926, in Towns, Georgia to the late Caleb Talmadge Cowart and Emma Towns Cowart. She spent 60 years married to the love of her life, Percy A. Baskin. She was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. She spent her career as a bookkeeper for Southern Stationary. In her downtime she enjoyed bowling and playing a round of golf. A beloved wife, mother, grandma, and Mimi. She loved to be surrounded by her family and many holidays were spent at her house.
Reverend Jim Schappaugh
Reverend Jim Schappaugh, 79, of Valdosta passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at South GA Medical Center. He was born in Portland, Maine on July 15, 1943 to the late Leonard Raymond and Marion Christie Schappaugh. Jim graduated from Escambia High School in 1961 and served in the United States Marine Corp from 1961 to 1964. He was a high speed motion picture photographer, holds a commercial pilots license and was a flight instructor. Reverend Schappaugh served as a missionary for the Southern Baptist North American Mission Board from 1985 – 2013. He served as associate pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL from 1974-1977, New Bethel Baptist Church of Valdosta from 1977-1990 and Co-Pastor of Ministry Baptist Church of Ray City from 1991-1999. Reverend Schappaugh has served as a South Georgia Medical Center Chaplain for 44 years.
John Knight Peters
John Knight Peters, 92, of Valdosta, died at Langdale Hospice House on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born in Valdosta on May 29, 1930, he was the son of the late Joel R. Peters, Sr. and Marie Knight Peters. Mr. Peters was a proud Navy veteran. He was a farmer and loved working with his cows. For many years he worked with the Lowndes County Recycling Center, and with ground maintenance at Moody Air Force Base. He liked to tinker on lawnmowers and weed eaters and was an avid reader of historical books and journals. Mr. Peters was a lifelong member of Bemiss United Methodist Church and a proud member of the United Methodist Men’s Group.
SJCS volleyball team raises funds for Tallahassee family
VALDOSTA – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the SJCS volleyball team raised funds to support a Tallahassee family. The St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) volleyball team recently raised donations to support a family affected by breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During a recent tri-match event, the volleyball team collected donations to benefit a family of five from Tallahassee who recently lost their mother to breast cancer. The team presented a $3,000 check to the Cameron family in memory of SJCS mom Stephanie Nelson.
VLPRA’s “Christmas Card Cruise” community exhibit
VALDOSTA – The VLPRA is hosting a larger-than-life holiday card exhibit for the community to create and enjoy. Welcome to VLPRA’s first-ever community wide “Christmas Card Cruise.”. This is an outdoor exhibit comprised of larger-than-life holiday “cards” created by local businesses, non-profits, families, individuals, etc. Create your...
VSU free Grad Photo Days final dates
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University graduates will have two more opportunities for free Grad Photo Days. According to Valdosta State University’s Facebook page, there are two dates remaining for the free Grad Photo Days with sessions on the Front Lawn. For more information, a link to VSU’s Facebook...
VSU joins USG in celebrating Ethics Awareness Week
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors Ethics Awareness Week by celebrating the SPIRIT of USG with planned activities all week. Valdosta State University will celebrate the SPIRIT of USG by bringing awareness to ethics, reinforcing the principles of recognizing employees’ hard work, and promoting shared values during Ethics Awareness Week Nov. 7-13. Activities planned will emphasize Stewardship, Prevention, Integrity, Responsibility, Inspiration, and Trust.
Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL. Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident. Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Michael Taylor, 26...
Arrested made for Brookwood Drive shooting
VALDOSTA – A 28-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested following a shooting on the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive. Arrested: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded...
Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
Valdosta Mediacom employee earns top service award
VALDOSTA – Media Communications employee, Cynthia Hughes, was recognized with a top service award at an employee award ceremony. Mediacom Communications named Valdosta resident Cynthia Hughes as its “Business Customer Support Employee of the Year.” Hughes was recognized at an employee award ceremony recently held in Valdosta with corporate leaders.
