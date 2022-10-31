ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
ClutchPoints

Auburn football’s insane 8-figure buyout totals after Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn firings

The Auburn Tigers football program has ushered in a new era, as they fired head coach Bryan Harsin shortly after bringing in a new athletic director over from Mississippi State. Unfortunately, firing a head coach is nothing new for the Tigers, who went through this exact process with ex-boss Gus Malzahn before bringing in Harsin. […] The post Auburn football’s insane 8-figure buyout totals after Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn firings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
