Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Alabama Football: Get ready for Kevin Steele as next Auburn Head Coach
The least surprising event of the 2022 college football season was the Monday announcement Auburn had fired Bryan Harsin. Alabama football fans are sad about Harsin’s exit, as with the exit of Gus Malzahn. Aubies are dizzy with anticipation. High on every Auburn fan’s list to become the next...
Auburn football’s insane 8-figure buyout totals after Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn firings
The Auburn Tigers football program has ushered in a new era, as they fired head coach Bryan Harsin shortly after bringing in a new athletic director over from Mississippi State. Unfortunately, firing a head coach is nothing new for the Tigers, who went through this exact process with ex-boss Gus Malzahn before bringing in Harsin. […] The post Auburn football’s insane 8-figure buyout totals after Bryan Harsin, Gus Malzahn firings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
