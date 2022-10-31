ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Crusader Newspaper

Bears name Fabray Collins “High School Coach of The Week”

In October, the Chicago Bears named Coach Fabray Collins of Englewood STEM High School “Coach of the Week” for Week 9 of the 2022 High School football season. The “Coach of the Week” and “High School All-Stars” programs are presented by Athletico Physical Therapy. The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to the Englewood STEM football program.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

We Are the Village Inc. hosts Grand Gala Night

Recently, We Are The Village Inc. (WETV) hosted its first Grand Gala Night to bring awareness about autism to residents of Northwest Indiana. The occasion was the brainchild of WETV founder Jaunesia Davis, 28, who has a son with autism. “The Grand Gala was created to celebrate and empower children...
The Crusader Newspaper

Powerball Jackpot soars to $700 Million

A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs tonight as the Powerball jackpot soars to a sweltering $700 million. If a player wins Wednesday, October 26, night’s jackpot, it would be the fifth largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. Illinois Lottery...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show

Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!

No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot announces process to fill 12th Ward vacancy

On November 2, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the process to identify a qualified candidate to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 12th ward. Interested candidates must have lived in the 12th ward for at least one year prior to their appointment, demonstrate their passion for public service, and most importantly, have proven themselves to be someone who represents the 12th Ward community.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Test, inspect, and replace broken or expired smoke alarms as you change the clock this weekend

80% of pre-existing smoke alarms in homes that received new smoke alarms from the “Be Alarmed!” program were non-functional or expired. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to test, inspect expiration dates, change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, and replace any broken or expired alarms while turning their clock back as daylight saving time ends this weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Calumet City host breakfast rally for hundreds of seniors with Governor Pritzker

Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who also serves as State Representative of the 29th Legislative District, hosted a phenomenal senior breakfast at the local senior living facility, Bernadine Manor. Alongside the mayor, local officials Senator Napoleon Harris and Alderman of the 5th Ward Dejuan Gardner joined in on the fun. The breakfast came as a tribute to the local seniors and a rally to “Get Out and Vote.” The breakfast was hosted to let senior residents know how much their votes matter. Governor Pritzker made an appearance to attend the fun festivities for local seniors, and they couldn’t have been happier.
CALUMET CITY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Newcity Halloween Family Festival

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon at NEWCITY’s Halloween Family Festival featuring outdoor ‘trick or treating,’ train rides in the plaza, face painting, a balloon twister, photo opps, and fun games. Perfect for ghosts and goblins of all ages with costumes encouraged and a chance to win spooky prizes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)

As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

