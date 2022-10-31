Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO