Ogden Park upsets Lindblom Park 25-0 in 73rd Annual Mum Bowl
In one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Ogden Park Vikings shut out the Lindblom Park Ravens 25-0 in the 73rd Annual Mum Bowl youth football game on Friday, October 21, at Soldier Field. The two teams from Englewood represented the Chicago Park District Junior Bear Football...
Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Prospect Heights
If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a liquor store in Prospect Heights for Sunday’s midday drawing, you may want to check it right away. That’s because you might be holding a winning ticket worth $1 million. This lucky player is now the seventh Illinois Lucky...
Bears name Fabray Collins “High School Coach of The Week”
In October, the Chicago Bears named Coach Fabray Collins of Englewood STEM High School “Coach of the Week” for Week 9 of the 2022 High School football season. The “Coach of the Week” and “High School All-Stars” programs are presented by Athletico Physical Therapy. The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to the Englewood STEM football program.
$1 Million winning Powerball ticket sold in Sycamore
Powerball Jackpot Now $800 Million For Saturday’s Draw. The Powerball jackpot is now at an eye-watering $800 million for Saturday, October 29, night’s drawing. If won, it would be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. The Powerball jackpot climbed...
We Are the Village Inc. hosts Grand Gala Night
Recently, We Are The Village Inc. (WETV) hosted its first Grand Gala Night to bring awareness about autism to residents of Northwest Indiana. The occasion was the brainchild of WETV founder Jaunesia Davis, 28, who has a son with autism. “The Grand Gala was created to celebrate and empower children...
Fewer turkeys means higher prices for holiday birds
There are plenty of turkeys available for holiday celebrations this year, but expect to pay more for them. Blame the avian flu. Nationwide, outbreaks of avian flu this past spring caused producers to destroy millions of birds. The result is 2% fewer turkeys in this fall’s inventory. “The disruption...
‘WHAT’S YOUR STORY: Community Film Workshop’s 50-Year Journey’ Premieres at Black Harvest
Who doesn’t enjoy a great love story?! In his new documentary, WHAT’S YOUR STORY: Community Film Workshop’s 50-Year Journey, filmmaker Derek Grace chronicles the life and love of Jim ‘JT’ Taylor, his wife, Margaret Caples Taylor, and their shared passion for creating a paradigm shift in the filmmaking industry.
Powerball Jackpot soars to $700 Million
A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs tonight as the Powerball jackpot soars to a sweltering $700 million. If a player wins Wednesday, October 26, night’s jackpot, it would be the fifth largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. Illinois Lottery...
Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show
Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
Get Ready for the Chicago Day of Prayer – Next Saturday!
No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!
Gov. Pritzker announces new investment in child care focused on supporting providers and working families
Governor JB Pritzker, together with the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Division of Early Childhood (DEC), announced plans to further advance Illinois as the best state in the country for families to raise young children. The investments are aimed at supporting providers as they continue serving their local communities...
Mayor Lightfoot announces process to fill 12th Ward vacancy
On November 2, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the process to identify a qualified candidate to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 12th ward. Interested candidates must have lived in the 12th ward for at least one year prior to their appointment, demonstrate their passion for public service, and most importantly, have proven themselves to be someone who represents the 12th Ward community.
Test, inspect, and replace broken or expired smoke alarms as you change the clock this weekend
80% of pre-existing smoke alarms in homes that received new smoke alarms from the “Be Alarmed!” program were non-functional or expired. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to test, inspect expiration dates, change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, and replace any broken or expired alarms while turning their clock back as daylight saving time ends this weekend.
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot increased to $625 Million
With Powerball frenzy growing across the country, tonight’s jackpot has been increased from $610 million to $625 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600 million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night –...
Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Calumet City host breakfast rally for hundreds of seniors with Governor Pritzker
Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who also serves as State Representative of the 29th Legislative District, hosted a phenomenal senior breakfast at the local senior living facility, Bernadine Manor. Alongside the mayor, local officials Senator Napoleon Harris and Alderman of the 5th Ward Dejuan Gardner joined in on the fun. The breakfast came as a tribute to the local seniors and a rally to “Get Out and Vote.” The breakfast was hosted to let senior residents know how much their votes matter. Governor Pritzker made an appearance to attend the fun festivities for local seniors, and they couldn’t have been happier.
Get FAFSA Help at College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Lake County
Students and families needing to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can get expert help during Indiana’s College Goal Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago. The East Chicago location, 410 E. Columbus Dr., one of three comprising Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus,...
Cosmopolitan Church Pastor Clopton celebrates 6th anniversary
For six spiritually focused years, the Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr. has faithfully shepherded Washington Park’s historic Cosmopolitan Community Church’s flock in a way that embodies the philosophy of ‘ministry in action. Join Cosmopolitan Community Church (CCC) as they celebrate his 6th Pastoral Anniversary, Wednesday, November...
$580 million Powerball Jackpot for Saturday’s draw
If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to get your hands on a Powerball ticket. That’s because the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now a whopping $580 million. So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been won a total of five times, and this current jackpot is the game’s largest since April 2022.
Newcity Halloween Family Festival
Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon at NEWCITY’s Halloween Family Festival featuring outdoor ‘trick or treating,’ train rides in the plaza, face painting, a balloon twister, photo opps, and fun games. Perfect for ghosts and goblins of all ages with costumes encouraged and a chance to win spooky prizes.
Crusader Endorsements for 2022 Election (Gary Edition)
As we approach Election Day, it is important to remember that Congressman Frank J. Mrvan has always prioritized the needs of the city of Gary and has proven his ability to successfully obtain federal resources for the good of our community, including financial support for our public safety and the Gary Police Department.
