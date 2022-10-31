Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
hamlethub.com
Maritime Gala Raises Over $400,000 to Support Aquarium
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual gala, Seas the Night, was held on Thursday, October 27, raising over $400,000 in support of critical funds the Aquarium’s living exhibits, award-winning STEM-based education programs, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives protecting Long Island Sound. Seas the Night is the first gala held...
hamlethub.com
Maritime Aquarium's "Seas the Night" Gala Raises $400K
NORWALK, CT – The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual gala, Seas the Night, was held on Thursday, October 27, raising over $400,000 in support of critical funds the Aquarium’s living exhibits, award-winning STEM-based education programs, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives protecting Long Island Sound. Seas the Night is...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
hamlethub.com
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
hamlethub.com
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield
Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
hamlethub.com
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Macmillan Films
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Macmillan Films!
hamlethub.com
Jerkyz and City Events Group Gives Back to Stamford Community on Thanksgiving
On Thursday, November 24th Jerkyz restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut will once again give thanks by providing locals with pre-packaged meals at no cost – no questions asked. Last year, restaurant owner Joab Taylor and his team gave out approximately 300 meals and this year they plan to grow that number to 750 with new partnerships and heightened awareness.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Marta Muryn Portrait
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Marta Muryn...
hamlethub.com
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
hamlethub.com
Chamber of Commerce Launches New Ridgefield Community eGift Card
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of the new Ridgefield Community eGift Card. This is the first digital gift card redeemable at Ridgefield’s participating restaurants, retailers and service providers and a great way to Support Local Businesses by keeping dollars in Ridgefield. The Ridgefield...
hamlethub.com
United Way of Western Connecticut and The Amber Room Will Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
United Way of Western Connecticut is hosting its annual Pay it Forward campaign to provide fully cooked Thanksgiving meals, prepared by The Amber Room Colonnade, to more than 60 families living paycheck-to-paycheck in Greater Danbury. Beginning Monday, October 24, United Way will collect monetary donations at www.uwwesternct.org/thanksgivingpayitforward. The annual Pay-It-Forward...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
hamlethub.com
Westport Town-wide Curbside Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 7 and Extended Hours at Brush Facility
The Department of Public Works will begin curbside leaf collection on Monday, November 7. All leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags safely near the curb of a Town street by December 5 to guarantee pick-up. Residents living on private streets must place their leaves behind the curb of an intersecting Town roadway. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up as the composting process cannot handle plastic.
hamlethub.com
On the Market in Ridgefield: Extraordinary architecture in an incredible setting!
On the market for $2.2 million with the Karla Murtaugh Homes Team of Compass Connecticut Real Estate, this extraordinary shingle-style architectural home is set against the most amazing setting in one of Ridgefield’s premier locations. Conveniently located on the Westchester border for an easy commute to White Plains and...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Dehlia's Restaurant!
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Dehlia's Restaurant!
hamlethub.com
$6.5 Million Expansion Underway at Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield
Last week, The Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield broke ground on an 11,000-square-foot addition that will include a multi-purpose center. The $6.5 million project, which is expected to be completed by next summer, includes $2 million in state funding that State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-111th, and State Senator Will Haskell, D-26th, helped secure from the State Bond Commission in 2021.
hamlethub.com
29 Markle Ct. Restaurant to Mark Grand Opening, Nov. 4
Chef Damon Daye and owner/partners Wesley Arbuthnot and Ishalee Green, co-owners of 29 Markle Ct., will be joined by members of the Downtown Bridgeport community for the opening ceremony of their new American restaurant and lounge located at 29 Markle Court. Focused on local ingredients and smoked methods of cooking,...
hamlethub.com
2022 New Canaan Culture Guide has Arrived!
New Canaan’s Tourism and Economic Development and Advisory Committee is pleased to present the 2022 New Canaan Culture Guide – click here. Whether you are a new-comer to New Canaan, or a visitor, or a long-time resident looking for new activities in your community – this guide to Culture In New Canaan opens the door to the wide variety of not-for-profit venues and organizations that make our town so special.
hamlethub.com
American restaurant and lounge at 29 Markle Court hosts Grand Opening on November 4
Chef Damon Daye and owner/partners Wesley Arbuthnot and Ishalee Green, co-owners of 29 Markle Ct., will be joined by the Downtown Bridgeport community for the opening ceremony of their new American restaurant and lounge located at 29 Markle Court. Focused on local ingredients and smoked cooking methods, 29 Markle Ct....
