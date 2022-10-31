SCY (25 yards) FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Fairfield University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept dual meets against the College of the Holy Cross this afternoon with the men winning their match up by a 206.5-87.5 score and the women taking their meet by a 169-131 count. With the victories, both teams improved to 3-0 in dual meet competition which all came after both teams collected first place in the Fairfield Invitational to start the season.

