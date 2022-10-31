ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

UNH Wildcats Improve To 2-0 With Big Win At Central Connecticut

SCY (25 yards) NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Wildcats won 17 of the 19 events as the University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team defeated Central Connecticut, 245.5-107.5, in a two-day meet on Friday and Saturday at Jack Suydam Natatorium. The Wildcats are now 2-0 overall, while CCSU...
DURHAM, NH
Fairfield Men & Women Remain Unbeaten With Sweep of Holy Cross

SCY (25 yards) FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Fairfield University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept dual meets against the College of the Holy Cross this afternoon with the men winning their match up by a 206.5-87.5 score and the women taking their meet by a 169-131 count. With the victories, both teams improved to 3-0 in dual meet competition which all came after both teams collected first place in the Fairfield Invitational to start the season.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Iona Women, Providence Pick Up Wins In Dual Meet Split

SCM (25 meters) PROVIDENCE, RI – The Iona women were led by two individual school records in the 25-meter pool by freshmen Victoria Novinskiy and another by the relay quartet of Grace Curry, Julia Moser, Ashley Benkert and Isabella Nicholson. The win raised the women’s season record to 5-1.
PROVIDENCE, RI

