Sanford, FL

3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend. For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop...
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷

OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
Walt Disney World magically transforms for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are starting to see holiday decor now around the theme parks. With a flip of a switch overnight Monday, Disney’s holiday services teams began transforming the theme park from Halloween to the Christmas holiday. [TRENDING: Double sonic booms expected with...
Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
What The Honk: This is a lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
