Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Most Overpriced Tourist Attraction in Florida, According to ReviewsL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Are there ways to get discounted Disney World or Orlando Universal tickets by staying in hotels nearby?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
3-day Greek Fest returns to Orlando. Here’s what to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. – Greek food, music and fun are coming to Orlando this weekend. For three days, the Orlando Greek Fest is serving up authentic foods at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop...
click orlando
Step into ‘Dazzling Lights’ display this holiday season at Orlando’s Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. – Forget starry nights and step into “Dazzling Lights” this winter in Orlando. A bevy of brilliant bulbs is sure to bring the holiday spirit to Central Florida, even if the weather won’t. Dazzling Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens is returning Nov. 25...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
mynews13.com
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offering Veterans Day ticket deal
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering U.S. military service members a special deal on admission. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offering Veterans Day ticket deal. U.S. service members can get free admission for themselves and 50% off tickets for up to four guests. The...
wogx.com
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
positivelyosceola.com
On-site D-SNAP Location to Open Thursday Through Saturday at Osceola Heritage Park
The Florida Department of Children and Families will hold onsite interviews for D-SNAP applicants who reside or work in Osceola County at Heritage Park in Kissimmee from 7am to 5pm on November 3, 4 and 6. Interviews will not take place on Saturday November 5. D-SNAP provides food assistance to...
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
click orlando
🎄 Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Orlando Museum of Art’s Reindeer Romp
Tis’ the season for festive contests. As a News 6 Insider, you could win four tickets to attend the Reindeer Romp at the Orlando Museum of Art. The event, which includes family fun for all ages, is taking place on Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Event...
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
click orlando
Dezerland offering free admission to Orlando Auto Museum for military members on Veterans Day
ORLANDO, Fla – Dezerland Park is recognizing Veterans Day with a special offer for active and retired military personnel. The attraction will give free admission to the Orlando Auto Museum on Nov. 11. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to...
click orlando
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷
OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
click orlando
Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando. Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing music, performers, pyrotechnics and more back to Orlando next week. EDC Orlando is a three-day music festival experience at Tinker Field from Nov. 11-13. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play...
Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local
If you’ve ever watched a rocket launch online or on TV and thought it was cool, you are in for a delightful surprise when you witness it in real life. The roar of the engines is so deep you don’t... The post Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Walt Disney World magically transforms for holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are starting to see holiday decor now around the theme parks. With a flip of a switch overnight Monday, Disney’s holiday services teams began transforming the theme park from Halloween to the Christmas holiday. [TRENDING: Double sonic booms expected with...
click orlando
Midwest sandwich chain Potbelly plans to open Central Florida locations. Here’s what we know
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Illinois-based chain known for toasted sandwiches is looking to open several locations around the Orlando area. Potbelly is planning to open six shops around Orlando over the next seven years, according to a news release. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. According to...
mynews13.com
Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
click orlando
What The Honk: This is a lot
ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Comments / 1