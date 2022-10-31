Read full article on original website
APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15. Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane. If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts,...
MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
Police investigate gunshots in East Natchitoches
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.
Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago
A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
Winn Parish crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman
On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 71 near the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line.
42-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Clarence. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the crash occurred on U.S 84, in Natchitoches Parish.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Alexandria firefighters investigating fatal house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an Alexandria man in the Martin Park area. The Alexandria Fire Department received the report of a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue at 12:56 a.m. this morning and the first unit arrived four minutes later along with units from Rapides Fire District No. 2. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Alexandria resident shoots, kills attempted intruder
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was shot and killed when he attempted to break into a residence early this morning. At 6:23 a.m., Alexandria Police Department received a report of a shooting involving a resident in the Chester Street area. Investigation revealed that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26, of Alexandria, banged on the door of a residence and demanded entry. When the resident came out of the house and asked him to leave, he chased the resident, who fired at Hammond, fatally wounding him.
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
Nearly $50k spent on attorney’s fees for ongoing legal battle involving reinstated APD officer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Jeff Hall administration gave a report to the Alexandria City Council that since January of 2021, it has cost $48,884.73 to date for attorney’s fees spent on the current ongoing legal dispute over reinstating APD Lieutenant Kenny Rachal after being fired back in 2020.
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall's campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
