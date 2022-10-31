ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

APD investigating body found near Rose Marie Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning beside a drainage canal near Rose Marie Street. APD received a report of a body found near the canal around 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the 18th this year in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a missing teen, Janiya Turner, 15. Janiya is described as 5′6″ and weighs about 170 lbs. She was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive and Loblolly Lane. If you have any information on Janiya’s whereabouts,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

MISSING TEEN: Melvina Bush of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, of Deville, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO said.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Police investigate gunshots in East Natchitoches

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago

A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria firefighters investigating fatal house fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an Alexandria man in the Martin Park area. The Alexandria Fire Department received the report of a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue at 12:56 a.m. this morning and the first unit arrived four minutes later along with units from Rapides Fire District No. 2. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria resident shoots, kills attempted intruder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was shot and killed when he attempted to break into a residence early this morning. At 6:23 a.m., Alexandria Police Department received a report of a shooting involving a resident in the Chester Street area. Investigation revealed that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26, of Alexandria, banged on the door of a residence and demanded entry. When the resident came out of the house and asked him to leave, he chased the resident, who fired at Hammond, fatally wounding him.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy