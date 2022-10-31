The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO