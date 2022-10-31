Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
KMJ
Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Medal of Valor given to deputies who ran into gunfire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a day of pride for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office honoring the actions of deputies and celebrating new careers ready to begin. Smiles and tears could be seen throughout the Fresno County Sheriff’s office swearing-in and promotion ceremony Thursday. Sheriff Margaret Mims told stories of heroic acts performed by […]
Police officer finds shooting victim in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer driving in southeast Fresno found a man who was shot, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the officer was in the area of Church and Chestnut avenues around 11:00 p.m. and saw two men having an argument. The 31-year-old victim told officers that he had […]
LOCKED OUT: Fresno family forced out due to real estate scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno married couple left with thousands of dollars in damage to their home after a real estate scam locked them out. Sang Her and Nou Yang decided in June to move from California to Tennessee. Initially, that move was filled with excitement as they picked up their four children and […]
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Man leads police in pursuit through central Fresno
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Fresno County deputies tried to pull over the driver at Cedar and McKinley for a vehicle code violation.
Man found dead inside Fresno home, police investigating as homicide
An investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead in a Fresno home Wednesday night.
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
Man in the hospital after being shot in the arm in Southeast Fresno
On Monday night, a police officer found two men arguing on Chestnut avenue. When questioned, one of the men said he had been shot in the arm.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Buena Vista Drive and M Street in Merced
The Merced Police Department is investigating whether street racing contributed to a car crash that killed a 67-year-old woman on M Street. The motor vehicle collision took place on October 26, 2022, at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and M Street, according to Merced PD. Details on the Car...
Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
KMPH.com
Fresno woman searches for the rightful owner of a home video discovered at a thrift store
When was the last time you used a VHS tape? Or VCR?. Dawna Kerney recently has and while cleaning out her house a few months ago, stumbled upon a few blank VHS tapes she purchased years ago at a local thrift store. Since she got rid of her VHS machine...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
KMJ
Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
Fresno EOC job fair looking to fill many positions
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno EOC Head Start 0 to 5 is hosting a job fair on November 5 looking to fill dozens of positions at their Fresno County sites. The event will take place at Fresno EOC at 1920 Mariposa Street in the courtyard. There will be free parking in the Fresno EOC parking […]
Sanger, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paso Robles High School football team will have a game with Sanger High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF-CS Div II Football Playoffs (First Round) #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GV Wire
Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?
Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
Comments / 3