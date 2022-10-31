ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

KMJ

Teen Identified In Deadly Halloween Party Shooting In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The sole victim in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Fresno has been identified as 19-year-old Angel Zuniga. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 2:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired near East Hedges and De Wolf Avenues. When they arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Medal of Valor given to deputies who ran into gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was a day of pride for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office honoring the actions of deputies and celebrating new careers ready to begin. Smiles and tears could be seen throughout the Fresno County Sheriff’s office swearing-in and promotion ceremony Thursday.  Sheriff Margaret Mims told stories of heroic acts performed by […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Buena Vista Drive and M Street in Merced

The Merced Police Department is investigating whether street racing contributed to a car crash that killed a 67-year-old woman on M Street. The motor vehicle collision took place on October 26, 2022, at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and M Street, according to Merced PD. Details on the Car...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect arrested in Merced cold case homicide, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a motel in 2017, according to the Merced Police Department. On Thursday, officials announced that 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo was arrested for his involvement in the homicide of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera. On December 1, 2017, officers […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Shot and Killed Friday Night in Fresno is Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Sanger, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PASO ROBLES, CA
GV Wire

Rain Is Coming Fresno’s Way. When Can You Expect It?

Halloween night will bring nearly perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating families Monday before the first significant storm of the season hits Fresno. Light rain will likely fall on the parched San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, beginning Tuesday and be accompanied by snow in the Sierra. The National Weather Service in Hanford...
FRESNO, CA

