High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
Westchester County Bee-Line Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive a Success in 2022
More than 5,600 Pounds of Food Donated for People in Need this Holiday Season. Westchester County’s Bee-Line Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive was a tremendous success for 2022, yielding 5,656 pounds of food for our neighbors in need. The food drive is sponsored by Bee-Line’s SMART Commute Program, in partnership with Feeding Westchester and Stop & Shop, and the equivalent of 4,713 meals were donated to Westchester County families.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Macmillan Films
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Macmillan Films!
Darien businesses join Tiny Miracle Foundations inaugural prematurity awareness campaign
Nearly 20 retail outlets will be home to The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s first-ever “Prematurity Awareness Campaign” this month. The community-wide campaign was created to generate visibility for the widespread incidence of premature births, while raising funds for Tiny Miracles programs for families of premature babies. “Prematurity impacts...
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
United Way of Western Connecticut and The Amber Room Will Provide Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
United Way of Western Connecticut is hosting its annual Pay it Forward campaign to provide fully cooked Thanksgiving meals, prepared by The Amber Room Colonnade, to more than 60 families living paycheck-to-paycheck in Greater Danbury. Beginning Monday, October 24, United Way will collect monetary donations at www.uwwesternct.org/thanksgivingpayitforward. The annual Pay-It-Forward...
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
Pacific House Raises $300,000 At 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, hosted its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which was also streamed live for at-home supporters, raised more than $300,000 to support the life-changing services the organization provides.
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive in front of Stop & Shop on November 13!
The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield will be collecting food donations for Thanksgiving Baskets to benefit The Center (Danbury Women’s Center) in front of the Ridgefield Stop & Shop on Sunday, November 13 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Items needed include canned soups, vegetables, beans, tuna; mashed potato mixes; stuffing mixes;...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Marta Muryn Portrait
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Marta Muryn...
2022 New Canaan Culture Guide has Arrived!
New Canaan’s Tourism and Economic Development and Advisory Committee is pleased to present the 2022 New Canaan Culture Guide – click here. Whether you are a new-comer to New Canaan, or a visitor, or a long-time resident looking for new activities in your community – this guide to Culture In New Canaan opens the door to the wide variety of not-for-profit venues and organizations that make our town so special.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Dehlia's Restaurant!
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Dehlia's Restaurant!
$6.5 Million Expansion Underway at Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield
Last week, The Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield broke ground on an 11,000-square-foot addition that will include a multi-purpose center. The $6.5 million project, which is expected to be completed by next summer, includes $2 million in state funding that State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo, D-111th, and State Senator Will Haskell, D-26th, helped secure from the State Bond Commission in 2021.
Jesse Lee Day School heads to Ballard Greenhouse for festive fall planting thanks to Ridgefield Garden Club
Ridgefield Garden Club recently hosted pre-K students from Jesse Lee Day School at Ballard Greenhouse to plant floral arrangements in small pumpkins to bring home for their families. Ridgefield Garden Club has been working with young children since the 1920’s when the club ran the first-ever preschool in a public...
American restaurant and lounge at 29 Markle Court hosts Grand Opening on November 4
Chef Damon Daye and owner/partners Wesley Arbuthnot and Ishalee Green, co-owners of 29 Markle Ct., will be joined by the Downtown Bridgeport community for the opening ceremony of their new American restaurant and lounge located at 29 Markle Court. Focused on local ingredients and smoked cooking methods, 29 Markle Ct....
Mardi Risal took part in Bengals Dare to Care Day 2022
Mardi Risal of Yorktown Heights was one of more than 300 students who volunteered on Buffalo State's annual Bengals Dare to Care Day on October 1, 2022. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State's commitment to community engagement. Buffalo State is a State University...
