ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family's horror as a new father dies after being rushed to hospital by his fiancé and baby when an ambulance failed to turn up to his desperate emergency call

A grieving widow has demanded answers after she was forced to drive her dying fiancé to hospital while waiting for urgent help from paramedics. Danny Vasiljevic, 36, was in a car at a shopping centre on Melbourne's outskirts on September 23 when he called triple-0 complaining of breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.
extratv

'My Three Sons' Actress Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

“My Three Sons” actress Dawn Lyn, 59, is now in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. After news broke, her brother — former '70s teen heartthrob Leif Garrett — told TMZ, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time, having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently.”
Abby Joseph

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
AUSTIN, TX
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together

A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
momcollective.com

My One-Pound Miracle Baby :: Part One

When I was 23 weeks pregnant with my first son, my belly finally popped. I excitedly bought my first-ever maternity clothes. I remember looking in the mirror and smiling at that small baby belly–I finally looked pregnant. It was all becoming real. In about four months, I would be a mom!

Comments / 0

Community Policy