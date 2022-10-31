TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -This week’s Red Zone Game of the Week has a district title on the line for this one. It’s going to be between Kilgore and Chapel Hill. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI (known around here as the District of Doom) championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill. Both teams are 7-2 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The winner will be the one-seed heading into the playoffs with the loser taking the 2-seed.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO