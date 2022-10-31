Read full article on original website
District 18 Senate: Fred Bender
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
Gabbard shows support for Gov. Kristi Noem as the SD midterm draws near
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally, Gabbard explained her decision in leaving the Democratic party, saying it was not the party she initially joined.
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Nicole Heenan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nicole Heenan is running for the South Dakota State Senate as a Democrat in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Heenan is challenging incumbent Republican Helene Duhamel. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
Public Service to Pay Taxes
The campaign pledge by Governor Kristi Noem to cut the sales tax on groceries was a topic at the District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange. (Monday) Democrat Jay Williams is running for one of the House seats and says he supports that tax cut…..https://on.soundcloud.com/JP1wJ. Williams says legislators...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana. Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the...
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
Gov. Noem and Rep. Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Updated: 5 hours ago. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally...
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. We also sit...
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans
It’s open enrollment time of year for health care coverage. Unless you have access to an employer plan South Dakotan’s are considering their options for health care coverage. We’re being joined today by three people who know all about this yearly conversation. Krystil Smit is the Executive Director of South Dakota Farm Bureau which offers health plans. And Tyrel and Kassidy Eisenbraun and their family are South Dakota Farm Bureau members who farm and ranch near Wall, South Dakota. They stopped by to tell us more about how South Dakota Farm Bureau is filling the gap in healthcare plans, so they have peace of mind knowing they’re covered by an organization that understands them and their health coverage needs.
Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!
O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
