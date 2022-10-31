Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Fire crews respond to Broadway Plaza hotel fire
(ABC 6 News) – Crews responded to a fire at a downtown Rochester hotel early Wednesday evening. The Rochester Fire department was called to Broadway Plaza at 5:32 p.m. for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters first on the scene encountered light smoke and began to investigate...
KAAL-TV
Rochester seasonal parking rules begin Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – The time has come as seasonal parking is back in Rochester, and the rules are fairly simple. Then, on even numbered days like November 2, park on the side of the street with even numbered houses. The rule is in effect from 2 a.m. to...
KAAL-TV
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
KAAL-TV
Vehicles drive through smoke from Zumbrota grass fires
(ABC 6 News) – First responders hosed down multiple grass fires spotted on southbound Highway 52 near Zumbrota Tuesday. The fires were reported and extinguished within the noon hour. First responders blocked off at least one lane of traffic during the incident.
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
KAAL-TV
Tools stolen from Rochester construction trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Custom Siding reported the theft of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools last week, according to Rochester police. Officers who reported to the 5000 block of Scenic Drive SW found that an individual had cut the padlock off a trailer belonging to Custom Siding, and had stolen $5-10K of tools sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 8 a.m. Oct. 28.
KAAL-TV
Calvary cemetery in Rochester vandalized Halloween night
(ABC 6 News) – Calvary cemetery in Rochester was vandalized on Halloween night, according to a statement from Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. Barron says several graves and the columbarium were covered with hateful and obscene graffiti. Barron says he expresses outrage and assures prayers for the families of the loved ones whose final resting places were dishonored.
dodgecountyindependent.com
COURT NEWS Dodge County
The following case was heard in Dodge County District Court the week of Oct. 23 with Judge Jodi L. Williamson presiding:. Christopher D. Tucker, 49, Kasson, previously appeared and was convicted of felony possession of marijuana. Tucker was sentenced to $130, 7 days in county jail, no possession of firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, no alcohol or controlled substance use, do not enter liquor establishments, mental health evaluation, cognitive skill training and 5 years of supervised probation.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman injured in car/deer collision on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Monday morning
A Rochester woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2013 Hyundai Sonata being driven by 24-year old Arianna Marie Caddell of Rochester was southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Monday morning when her vehicle struck a deer near milepost 27 in Racine Township.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman injured in vehicle versus deer crash Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle struck a deer early Monday morning in Mower County. According the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:42 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Arianna Caddell, 24, was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 in Racine Township when it struck a deer near mile point 27.
Drowning Possible Cause of Man’s Death in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County are investigating the death of a man as a possible drowning. A news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the Northfield Police Department responded to Fifty North on the report of an unresponsive male in the pool shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found patrons pulling a 70-year-old man from the pool at the senior center.
KIMT
1 injured Monday after vehicle strikes deer in Mower Co.
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Monday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol said Arianna Caddell, 24, of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was southbound on Highway 63 near mile marker 27 when she hit the deer.
KAAL-TV
Reflecting on the Halloween Blizzard
(ABC 6 NEWS) – This is something people in Rochester will always remember. 31 years ago, a powerful storm system, which would be referred to as the Halloween Blizzard of ’91 or the Halloween Ice Storm of ’91 depending on where you were at the time, swept across the region.
KIMT
OCSO, District Attorney discuss updates on Olmsted County suspicious death case
OLMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Student Seen Pointing BB Gun in Rochester School Parking Lot
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A student at Rochester Century High School is facing discipline after they were seen pointing a BB gun out of a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday. A statement from Rochester Public Schools indicates Century leadership was informed of the incident by students. Officials...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Park Board approves plan to cover cost of municipal golf courses
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester recently decided it would keep its four municipal golf courses, including Soldier’s Field, if it could come up with a plan to cover the cost. Tuesday night, the Rochester Park and Recreation board got a first look at the plan...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man recovering following kidney transplant
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man who had been waiting for more than a year of a kidney transplant, is now recovering. Todd Fjeldberg received his kidney transplant on October 20, and after going through the ICU as a result of the surgery, Todd has been released.
Comments / 0