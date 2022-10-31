Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hypebeast.com
A.P.C. Explores Maritime Wonder for SS23
With Jean Touitou’s A.P.C., the attention to elevated minimalism remains paramount whether it be through streamlined outerwear or lively coordinating sets. For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Paris-based brand explores the multidimensionality of maritime wonder. Specifically, the ensembles are inspired by French yachtsman Éric Tabarly whose signature style...
hypebeast.com
Explore the Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever
Enter Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4, the final offering to arrive from the pair’s fruitful, five-year partnership. Following the first drop from their fourth line in March, this extended delivery, also called “The Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever,” marks a definite conclusion to the duo’s collaborative stint.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Receives US Theatrical Release Date
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has received a theatrical release date. According to reports, Fathom Events will be releasing the slasher horror film in hundreds of theaters in the United States for a one-day event on February 15, 2023. Blood and Honey will also be screened in the United Kingdom by Altitude, in Mexico by Cinemex and in Canada by Cineplex; other territories are also working on theatrical releases.
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Following an early look at an all-new Dunk High ‘85 “Valentine’s Day,” another seasonal offering now surfaces in the Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart.” While Valentine’s Day is traditionally seen as a celebration of romantic love, it can also be a day to express admiration and celebrate close friendships.
hypebeast.com
Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Take Inspiration From the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
hypebeast.com
Oakley and STAPLE Deliver a “Throwback” to the Future With New Limited-Edition Eyewear Drop
Delivering a sci-fi punch-up to its already iconic lineup of eyeglasses and shades, Oakley® has teamed up with STAPLE for a new collection that takes inspiration from the brand’s past. The new collection features a reinterpretation of the brand’s 1992 and 2022 “Sub Zero” glasses that offer a...
hypebeast.com
Maison Kitsuné and Eastpak Reunite for Functional Accessories Capsule
Paris-meets-Tokyo label Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with streetwear imprint Eastpak once again for an all-new accessories collaboration. In a fusion of Maison Kitsuné’s penchant for style savviness and Eastpak’s distinct streetwear design codes, the collection champions functionality without comprise. Across four new styles, each of which arrives in a base tone of black as well as a signature “Como Fox” print, the partnership lets sophistication lead the way.
hypebeast.com
Benjamin Edgar Joins Vault by Vans to Outfit the Half Cab and Authentic
Adding to Vault By Vans’ expansive list of collaborators, Chicago-based object designer Benjamin Edgar has teamed up with the brand for the first time. The project follows previous works from Edgar including unique items, both practical and impractical, and apparel. With Vans, the Half Cab Decon VLT LX and Authentic One-Piece NL VLT are approached with a signature “knurled rubber” vulcanization.
hypebeast.com
Wataru Tominaga’s New FW22 Collection Adds a Creative Aesthetic to Cozy Season
Since 2019, Japanese brand Wataru Tominaga has been delivering envelope-pushing fashion items for men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. For the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the label is adding a creative aesthetic to cozy season with visually manipulated textiles and plush hand-made design details. Experimenting with prints and technical patterns, Wataru...
hypebeast.com
WTAPS Reignites Its Partnership With Vault by Vans for a New Footwear and Apparel Collection
The collaborations realm is a space that Vault by Vans —a premium sub-label under the Vans umbrella — often thrives in. Every year, it will participate in a substantial amount of joint ventures, and one of its most consistent partners is WTAPS. After linking up with the Anaheim skate imprint earlier in 2022, the streetwear label — founded by Tetsu Nishiyama — is now embarking its 15th collaborative effort with VF Corporation entity.
Comments / 0