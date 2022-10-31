On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.

2 DAYS AGO