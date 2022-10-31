Read full article on original website
Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey
An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
Crypto Exchange Deribit Disables Withdrawals After Hot Wallet Exploit Drained $28 Million In Crypto
Last night, Deribit, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, was the latest victim of a hack that ultimately drained the exchange of $28 million. The exchange has temporarily halted withdrawals in response to the attack while maintaining that user funds have not been affected. $28M Stolen From Deribit. Hackers have stolen...
Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains
DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform
DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
Digital Asset Utility Platform Kinesis Money Debuts Virtual Crypto Card
The Kinesis Virtual Card was released by the digital asset utility platform Kinesis Money. It allows users to instantly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local fiat currency and purchase online or in-store. To more than a billion people across 61 countries in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and...
Hashflow (HFT) Token To Be Listed On Crypto Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
Hashflow’s native token, HFT(HFT/USDT), will be listed on MEXC Global and Binance on November 7 at 13:00 (UTC), allowing for trading on the two platforms. Furthermore, MEXC has begun an HFT deposit competition with a total prize pool of 5,000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a distributed exchange that allows for...
Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents
DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
Oryen surges over 100% during ICO event – potential to Overcome the success of Big Eyes and Tamadoge?
While the crypto market is still in the wood, some crypto projects have been showing impressive performance. Some of the most notable examples are Tamadoge and Big Eyes. During these dark times, the two projects have shown some remarkable figures. The Tamadoge project is built as a metaverse meme coin...
Mammoth BTC Whale: The Chinese Government Holds More Bitcoin Than Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy
The Chinese government holds more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy and Tesla combined, making it one of the world’s largest Bitcoin whales. According to Ki Young Ju, Co-founder & CEO of crypto analytics firm Cryptoquant, the President Xi Jinping administration now holds about $3.93 billion worth of BTC alongside a list of other cryptocurrencies.
KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Listed On Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.
Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships
By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...
MicroStrategy Reiterates It Has A “Long-Term” Focus On Bitcoin Despite A Harrowing Year
Despite facing a stormy year, MicroStrategy has no plans of abating its BTC accumulation strategy. In its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday, the San-Francisco-based company disclosed that it held 130,000 BTC (around 0.62% of total supply) as of September 30, whose total cost is $4 billion or $30,639 per bitcoin.
Get the Chance to Win $100k With Revolutionary Green Crypto Project IMPT
IMPT, a green crypto project bringing carbon offsets onto the blockchain, is offering users a chance to win $100,000 in IMPT crypto tokens. To enter, you need to join the IMPT presale that’s going on now. The IMPT presale has already raised more than $11 million for this new...
RBI Launches Much-Anticipated Digital Rupee Pilot For Wholesale Segment
India’s much anticipated Digital Rupee has been launched for the wholesale segment on a pilot basis. The use case for Digital Rupee in wholesale will be the settlement of transactions in government securities in the secondary market, the RBI said in a statement. “The use case for this pilot...
OnlyOrigin Crypto Collectibles Market Launches NFT Blind Box Function, Ushering in a New Era of NFT Purchases
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has drawn the same admiration and controversy among those interested in making money in the crypto-digital space. Arguably one of the most impressive products on this market is the NFT Mystery Box. As a decentralized NFT platform based on Web3.0, OnlyOrigin is in a leading...
ZoidPay Gets $75M Investment From GEM Digital To Revolutionize The Web 3 Space
ZoidPay, a leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has received $75 million from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) to develop the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web3 financial services. As per the announcement, this funding will also help ZoidPay develop a to-go open architecture for scaling the first...
High Hopes for Oryen After A 100% Price Surge
Today’s crypto market is flooded with projects, and most new protocols are struggling to take off. One token, however, is making headlines after a remarkable performance barely into its first presale round. Oryen (ORY) token price has risen by 100%, only comparable to BNB and Solana’s earliest days.
Riddle&Code onboarding industries to Web3 via a new path of digitalization for industrial companies with its evolved purpose
One of Austria’s most successful young startups, Riddle&Code, is pioneering a new strategy for industrial digitalization by introducing traditional businesses to Web3. The difficulty many manufacturing firms have in adapting to the new standards and navigating the Web3 universe has delayed their foray into promising new business models. Riddle&Code’s new tech enables the tokenization of industrial machines, the development of novel crowdfunding platforms, and the provision of reliable data.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chain (XCN) & Klatyn (KLAY) – Determined to Soar Further
Although cryptos originally aimed to create a new type of currency, many patrons now choose to use them as investments in blockchain technology or other assets. By providing more solidity, platforms like Snowfall (SNW), Chain (XCN), and Klatyn (KLAY) exist to assist in maximizing this potential. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According...
LBank Labs Welcomes New Member Czhang To Its Investment Committee Team
LBank Labs, a crypto investment group, has just added Czhang to their investment committee. In light of LBank Labs’ track record of investment success, the company is eager to bring on new talent and expand its team. Czhang has worked in the investment sectors of technological innovation since 2017....
