NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
For $15k and a signed NDA, students at Kanye West's unaccredited Donda Academy start the day with 'full school worship' before parkour enrichment classes
Kanye West opened a private Christian school in a conservative Los Angeles suburb in November 2021. The unaccredited pre-K through 12th-grade school, Donda Academy, costs $15,000 per year to attend, Rolling Stone reported. In addition to daily worship services, the choir and sports-focused school offers parkour classes. Tucked away in...
As Expected, Black and Brown Students Bore the Brunt of Pandemic-Related Education Declines
The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) just released its first national report card in three years and the results suggest that the pandemic had a devastating impact on math and reading outcomes for most students. It also further limited access for Black students and others impacted by historical discrimination and limited access to quality education.
Why medical schools may need to pivot on admissions approach
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments on two cases that could prevent medical schools from positively considering race and ethnicity when deciding which applicants to admit. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build a better future for medicine, advocating in the courts and on the Hill...
Refusing to teach critical race theory is a disservice to students
Good morning, y'all. Happy Saturday! I'm sure you have heard the debate about critical race theory and whether or not it should be taught to kids in school. CRT is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism...
Free SAT Boot Camp & Tutoring Platform Is Getting Noticed by States, Colleges
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The latest effort from Khan Academy founder Sal Khan places a focus on tutoring. Free tutoring. Twelve states have taken notice, as have high schools and universities that increasingly see volunteering for Schoolhouse.world as a desirable credential in their applicants.
The Hardest Colleges to Get Into
A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
Here’s how to help students pick their favorite college
As college application season begins, teacher and columnist Dr. Kem Smith offers advice for teachers helping students navigate this exciting and sometimes emotional time. She’ll return to answering your questions next week. You can submit them here.There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. Students entering universities have to narrow their choices to one. This major life decision does not have to be overwhelming if students are prepared to select...
Online Finance Certificate – Undergraduate & Graduate Programs
Financial advisors, accountants, and bookkeepers are some of the most critical professionals in the business world. These individuals are responsible for balancing books, keeping track of finances, analyzing financial metrics, and maintaining public trust in business organizations. You can earn an online finance certificate and acquire one of these positions, plus boost your resume in months. Read on for a breakdown of the best online finance certificates.
America's Top Universities
Choosing a university can be daunting, especially when looking at the top schools in the United States. Winter scene at Yale University, New Haven, CT.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Governor, Alabama State Department of Education Launch 3rd Annual Thank Alabama Teachers Month
Monthlong observance in which communities, businesses and individuals are asked to show appreciation for K-12 teachers statewide highlighted by a teacher giveaway in partnership with Nick’s Kids Foundation. MONTGOMERY (Nov. 1, 2022) — Governor Kay Ivey, alongside State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey from the Alabama State...
Get-rich-quick schemes drained my town’s wealth. At a Christian conference, their legacy lives on
Life Surge, where speakers include Tim Tebow and a Duck Dynasty star, ties together faith and financial planning
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
FILE - Pastor Carl Johnson from the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church prays with a large group of people before the march during the Souls to the Polls on the last day of early voting as part of one of many events prior to the general elections outside the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami. Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies to try to get their congregants to vote as part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
COVID-era school shutdowns caused historic learning losses for kids, Department of Education report shows
(The Center Square) – Pandemic-era shutdowns caused historic learning loss for grade school students, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Department of Education. The Education Department released its “National Report Card,” which showed the “largest score declines” since the federal government began tracking these metrics in 1990. Math took the hardest hit, but reading scores did not fare well either.
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
