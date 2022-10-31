ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fact check: False claim that Texas is distributing DNA kits to identify victims of mass shootings

By Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQ0Sp_0itEN33900
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for governor this year, interrupts a news conference headed by Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) ORG XMIT: TXDL203 Dario Lopez-Mills, AP

The claim: Texas is distributing DNA kits to identify children in school shootings

The 2022 gubernatorial race in Texas has focused on gun control and school violence in the wake of the June mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead in Uvalde.

Some social media users claim Texas is implementing a new policy in schools to address mass shootings.

"So, in the state of Texas – instead of making sure kids don't get shot in school, they are sending children home with DNA kits so their parents can identify them in case they murdered?!?" reads an Instagram post shared Oct. 19.

"This is unacceptable and should be a clear indication of where the 'pro-life' party stands on the value of a child's life," the post's caption reads.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

The post generated more than 3,000 likes in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of likes on Twitter.

But the claim is baseless.

The distribution of DNA kits has nothing to do with mass shootings, Texas school officials told USA TODAY. They are tied to prevention of child trafficking. The post misrepresents a provision ina state law that went into effect in 2021.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the claim for comment.

DNA kits not related to mass shootings

The social media post misrepresents a provision in state Senate Bill 2175 , which passed during the 2021 legislative session and went into effect that September. The legislation amended the Texas Education Code to require the Texas Education Agency to distribute "inkless, in-home fingerprint and DNA identification kits" to school districts.

Families can request these kits from schools to keep and submit to federal, state, tribal or local law enforcement in situations where their child goes missing or is trafficked, according to the legislation.

A spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency told USA TODAY in an email the kits "are not distributed as a means of victim identification following a mass casualty incident," and their usage is completely voluntary.

Fact check : False claim that a 12-year-old who gets an abortion in Alabama is jailed for life

Kathy Martinez-Prather , director of the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University, also told USA TODAY in an email that Texas schools are not distributing the DNA kits to identify students in school shootings.

The DNA kits were distributed beginning in October to children between kindergarten and eighth grade, according to Kenny Hansmire, the executive director of the National Child Identification Program, which is working with the Texas Education Agency to create and distribute these kits.

Texas has previously initiated a statewide distribution of child identification kits, as the Associated Press reported . For example, between 2006 and 2007, the state provided funding for more than two million school children to get an identification kit, according to the National Child Identification Program.

VERIFY and the AP also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Texas is distributing DNA kits to identify children in school shootings. The DNA kits that are being distributed to school districts in Texas are meant to locate children who have gone missing or are trafficked. Families can obtain these kits upon request and use them in case of those emergencies.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that Texas is distributing DNA kits to identify victims of mass shootings

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
CBS Denver

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passes away unexpectedly overnight

Hugh McKean, the 55-year-old House Minority Leader at the Colorado state legislature, was found dead Sunday morning at his home in Loveland. Roger Hudson, McKean's deputy of staff, confirmed that McKean had complained recently about pain on the side of his torso. McKean attributed the pain to the stress of building a new home, Hudson said. McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.An autopsy was performed Sunday. Mid-afternoon, the Larimer County Coroner's Office posted that McKean died of a heart attack.Hudson said McKean was a source of guidance, hope and charity at the Capitol but also personally...
COLORADO STATE
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy