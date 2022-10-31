ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
thebrag.com

D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship

Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
The Guardian

Kanye West: no American icon has ever self-destructed so spectacularly

In 2009, Kanye West was riding high. 808s & Heartbreak – his fourth studio album and a marked departure from his soul-based, hip-hop sound – proved a resounding critical and commercial triumph. A foray into clothing design had culminated in a Paris fashion week sneaker show with Louis Vuitton and a shoe line with Nike, the first for a non-athlete.
HollywoodLife

How Kim Kardashian Discussed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks With Their Kids (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game

The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Us Weekly

Kanye West ‘Escorted’ Out of Skechers Office After Arriving ‘Unannounced,’ Claims He ‘Lost $2 Billion in 1 Day’

Kanye West is speaking out after losing several business deals following his anti-Semitic remarks. “Ari Emanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive,” West, 45, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 27, referring to the Endeavor CEO, who publicly called on brands to suspend their partnerships with the Yeezy designer in a Financial Times essay. “This is love speech, I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am, the people is who I am [sic].”
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Returns to Instagram Amid Controversies, Says He 'Lost 2 Billion Dollars in One Day'

Kanye "Ye" West is back on Instagram with a new message after the fallout surrounding his latest controversies, including his anti-Semitic comments and controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts. The 45-year-old rapper and designer lost numerous partnerships, collaborations, and deals in the wake of his comments, including ones with Adidas, GAP,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Denies Being Kanye West’s Inspiration For Antisemitism

Ice Cube wants no part of Kanye West’s recent rant on “Drink Champs.”. Ice Cube has responded to Kanye West’s recent comments on Drink Champs, in which he mentioned being inspired by Ice Cube for his recent antisemitic remarks. The N.W.A rapper says that he has no idea why Ye brought him into the controversy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy