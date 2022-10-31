Kim Kardashian is keeping her personal feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent string of hate-filled and anti-Semitic remarks away from the four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although their eldest daughter North “knows exactly what is going on,” Kim, 43, “doesn’t know what to say” to their other children, who are still too young to understand the magnitude of the situation. “As upset as Kim is about all of this, she’s being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she’s asked everyone in her life to respect that,” the source told us.

7 DAYS AGO