Macon man dies after crashing car into semi-truck on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside

A Macon man died Sunday after his car collided with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue in Macon Thursday night, officials said.

Darrin Dwayne Lewis, 56, of Macon died from his injuries Sunday night at around 8 p.m., according to a press release from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He died three days after the crash.

Lewis was driving north on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when his Hyundai Sonata crossed the centerline and hit a tractor trailer on the other side of the road.

Lewis was taken to a local hospital after the crash, where he died Sunday night. His next of kin has been notified. The press release did not describe his injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, a 50-year-old man from Forsyth, had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. The driver was not identified in the press release.

There were no charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash is still under investigation.