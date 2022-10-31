ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazle Township, PA

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EHW9_0itELKtp00

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300.

Man wanted in alleged Crossings Outlets theft

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township.

Police say through an investigation it was discovered, Deroy stole $78 worth of food, pokemon cards, and a portable DVD player equalling a total amount of $341.61.

Deroy has been charged through the district court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 10

Phillip Dirt
2d ago

If fetterman wins (god help us) You can steal up $950 and it's just a misdemeanor in liberal california. LOL

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Target theft suspect charged with drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman after they say she stole ice cream from Target and was found multiple packs of fentanyl/heroin on her body. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday, officers received a report of woman, later identified as Amber Sebia, 34, of Hazleton, allegedly stealing […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect

State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stealing Dunkin’ tip jar

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a teen after he was found stealing money from a Dunkin’ tip jar. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 10:55 a.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ located on State Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police said the suspect, later identified as Tahleek Ortiz, […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
WBRE

Man charged with selling deadly dose of fentanyl in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say an investigation revealed he sold another man fentanyl that resulted in an overdose. According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May officers began to investigate the death of a man after bags of suspected fentanyl was found at the scene. An […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Deputy sheriff, boyfriend charged in Wilkes-Barre stabbing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people, including a Luzerne County Deputy Sheriff, have been charged after police say they were involved in a stabbing that occurred at the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators responded to a stab victim at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. Police said they went to the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for alleged rapist in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year. Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021. On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man charged with running away with 14-year-old

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after police say he knowingly ran away with a 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27 around 2:00 a.m. troopers received a report of a runaway girl. Troopers said through an investigation they discovered that a 14-year-old girl left […]
TOWER CITY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Man reportedly lied on ATF form

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 57-year-old man with a criminal history lied on a form to get a license to carry, according to police. Juan Oscar Jerez, of West Hazleton, applied for the license at Miller's Gun Shop, 6945 Nittany Valley Drive, in November of 2020, said Trooper Dalton Young of the Lamar State Police. On the form, Jerez claimed he had never been convicted of a crime that could have resulted in imprisonment of a year or more. A background check showed that wasn't true, Young noted. Jerez was charged with making a false statement.
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Search for possible scam victim at CVS

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam. According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in […]
HAWLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two charged with robbery, strangulation following dispute

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month. State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township. The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed...
SELINSGROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves infant in car for several hours while gambling at gas station

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County woman allegedly left an infant alone in her car for several hours on numerous occasions as she played on gambling machines at a gas station. Store clerks and other witnesses told police that Christa M. Bingaman, 50, had left the 1 1/2-year-old child alone in the car several times over a month-long period in order to play the machines at Sunoco in Lewisburg, according to Patrolman William P. Klinger of Buffalo Valley Police. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy