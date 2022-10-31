Read full article on original website
Related
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Student loan forgiveness: When you’ll receive your relief and 3 other dates to know
(NEXSTAR) – Following months of anticipation, the application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. For the 8 million Americans who have already applied, only one obstacle remains: waiting anxiously for their student debt accounts to shrink, or even drop to zero. The application, which starts the process...
4 key things student-loan borrowers should watch out for after applying for Biden's debt cancellation
There's more to getting Biden's student-loan forgiveness than just filling out the application. Here's what else you need to do.
A second attempt to block Biden's student-debt cancellation lands at the Supreme Court
Two student loan borrowers, represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, are asking the Supreme Court to step in and block student loan relief. The borrowers claim they will face a hefty tax bill for unwanted relief. The suit was dismissed by a lower court and now an appeal is...
Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks
President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s...
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
CNBC
Here's what to know if you applied for student loan forgiveness during the application beta period
More than 8 million people applied for student loan forgiveness over the weekend while the application was in a beta test. The U.S. Department of Education says that applications submitted during the testing period will be processed, and there will be no need to apply a second time. President Joe...
CNET
Who Gets Automatic Student Loan Debt Relief? These Folks Don't Need to Apply
President Joe Biden's plan to discharge up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers still hangs in legal limbo, but the applications for onetime student loan debt relief keep coming. In a speech last Friday, Biden said that "just close to 22 million people" have filed for relief using the Department of Education's online application.
CNET
How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan
The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
You Don’t Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness: Now What?
On Aug. 24, the Biden administration announced the Student Debt Relief Plan, a one-time assistance program for low- and middle-income families earning up to $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
CNET
Borrowers Could Get Student Loan Debt Automatically Canceled in 2 Weeks
As the legal challenges to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt proceed in courts, the White House continues to urge eligible borrowers to file claims for debt relief. After the recent court decision to pause onetime student loan debt relief, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the "temporary order does not prevent borrowers from applying for student debt relief at studentaid.gov."
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
marketplace.org
A window is closing for government, nonprofit employees to get student loans forgiven
Even before President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive up to $20,000 for most people with federal student loans, he had already made a number of less high-profile changes to the student loan system. For many borrowers, advocates say, some of those changes will end up being more significant...
Student loan forgiveness: 22 million people have applied for relief, Biden says
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Speaking at...
Comments / 0