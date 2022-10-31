ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3

Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?

The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
Yardbarker

Angels History: The Four Greatest Los Angeles Angels of All-Time

Sports fans are often history buffs, and arguing about the most outstanding players is one surefire way to get debate raging. The Los Angeles Angels undoubtedly have a great player with Mike Trout, but who else stands out from the team’s history? There are four of the finest baseball players to play for the Angels in no particular order.
