Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Umpire Pat Hoberg called perfect game in Astros' Game 2 win
Major League Baseball fans are always quick to point out when an umpire makes a controversial ball or strike call – especially when that call goes against their team. But what about when an umpire goes an entire game without making a single wrong call?. That is what home...
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Yardbarker
World Series Game 1 Has the MLB World Reminiscing About the 2002 Halos
The Houston Astros led the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series by a score of 5-0. The game seemed all but locked up, as the Astros were in complete control, and had their ace, Justin Verlander on the mound. Verlander, the favorite to win the AL Cy...
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 3
Halloween might be over, but baseball fans are in store for a terrific treat as World Series is set to resume Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are knotted at 1-1 after two thrilling contests, and though Game 3 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App) of the potential seven-game slate is not a must-win for either team, it represents a crucial juncture in the fray. In the past 18 World Series that were tied at one game apiece, the Game 3 victor has gone on to claim the Commissioner's Trophy 14 times.
Sporting News
World Series wins by team: Who has the most championships in MLB history?
The 2022 MLB season is down to the Astros and Phillies. One of those franchises will come away with a World Series title, adding to their previous championships. A win for the Astros would mark their second World Series title; the first came in 2017. The Phillies are seeking their third title, with the previous two having come in 1980 and 2008.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Rob Manfred says fans like the placed runner in extra innings and it’s probably staying
Before the World Series began last Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave an interview in which most attention was focused on the Oakland A’s stadium situation. That’s a topic for another day, though, because I found this more interesting:. Oh, Rob. Oh, oh, Rob. “I think overall the...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 11/2/22: Cuban pitcher signed; Jazz and Sandy at the World Series
Scheduled Games for November 2, 2022 (all times ET) Tigres del Licey at Gigantes del Cibao, 7:00 p.m. Leones del Caracas at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Estrellas Orientales at Leones del Escogido, 7:15 p.m. Águilas Cibaeñas at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies,...
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phillies tie home run record
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night - and that was only one of the MLB records made during Game 3.
Yardbarker
Angels History: The Four Greatest Los Angeles Angels of All-Time
Sports fans are often history buffs, and arguing about the most outstanding players is one surefire way to get debate raging. The Los Angeles Angels undoubtedly have a great player with Mike Trout, but who else stands out from the team’s history? There are four of the finest baseball players to play for the Angels in no particular order.
