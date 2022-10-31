Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
MPSD Buildings and Grounds, Executive Committees to Gather Today
The Manitowoc Public School District has two meetings on its agenda today, both of which will be held in the Board Room in the MPSD Office on Lindbergh Drive. First up is the Buildings and Grounds Committee, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. They will be reviewing the MPSD District...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Racial Equity, Fair Related Topics
There are five governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. Starting things off at 4:45 p.m. is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. They will start by talking about the Drug Court before discussing the State CJCC’s Race Equity, Inclusion and Access Subcommittee, specifically how it relates to the local organization’s mission, and if they should have one here.
seehafernews.com
Rahr-West Museum Board to Discuss Financials, Director Greg Vadney’s Performance
There are a pair of meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors, which will convene in the Museum at 4:00 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Board will review their financial accounts.
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Finance Committee to Kick off November
There is only one meeting scheduled to kick off the month of November in the City of Manitowoc. The Finance Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., where they will start by giving the public time to voice their comments. They will then talk about the replacement...
seehafernews.com
Midterm Election Races to Keep Track Of, Manitowoc Mayor Encourages Early Voting
As we get ever closer to the midterm election next week, Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles is encouraging people to vote early. During an appearance on the WCUB Breakfast Club, he said that City Hall has adjusted their hours to ensure everyone has a chance to cast their ballot. “The remainder...
Two Rivers schools asking residents to approve facility improvement referendum
The Two Rivers school district is asking the community for $38.7 million that'll go towards a facility improvement project.
Brown County court grants temporary injunction in voting observer lawsuit
Late Wednesday morning, a Brown County judge granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed against Green Bay over voting observers.
seehafernews.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay City Clerk Regarding Early Voting
Changes have been made in Green Bay as a result of a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. The suit claims that Jeffreys is restricting access to election observers during the in-person absentee voting going on right now. Part of the voting process is taking place in a hall...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Clerk agrees to implement changes in response to poll watcher lawsuit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay implemented changes to give poll watchers more access during the in-person absentee voting process. A temporary injunction was ordered in Brown County Court Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys alleging she is restricting access to election observers. The plaintiffs listed are Nathan DeLorey, Randy Wery, Patricia Schick, and Denise Vetter.
wearegreenbay.com
After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Compost Sites and Recycling Center Reveal Fall Hours
The Manitowoc County Compost Sites on Basswood Road and Woodland Drive and the Recycling Center will have new hours soon. According to Operations Manager Jon Reisenbuechler, starting November 5th, the Recycling Center’s main office will no longer be open on Saturdays. Then, on November 16th, the Basswood Road Compost...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
Inmate death at Winnebago County Jail under investigation
"As is protocol for any in custody death, this investigation has been turned over to an outside agency; the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be leading this investigation."
radioplusinfo.com
11-2-22 fdl police department promotion
Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein has announced the promotion of Officer Timothy “TJ” Fischer to the rank of Lieutenant effective October 27, 2022. Lieutenant TJ Fischer has been a member of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department since December 7, 2015. Over the course of his seven-year career with the Department, in addition to his role as a Patrol Officer, Fischer served as a member of the Tactical Field Force, SWAT Team, Honor Guard Unit, and is certified as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer. Lieutenant Fischer graduated from Marian University (WI) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Lieutenant Fischer will be assigned to the Patrol Division as an Assistant District Commander of one of the three Policing Districts. “I am excited for TJ as he starts his next chapter with our FDLPD Family,” Chief Goldstein said. “TJ has shown great empathy and compassion not only for the people we serve but also for our department members. TJ is committed to our vision, mission, core values, and foundational beliefs. I know TJ will continue to have a meaningful impact not only internally but also within our incredible community in his new role as a Lieutenant.”
WBAY Green Bay
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
Wisconsin Public Service proposing a 14 percent energy bill increase
Wisconsin Public Service is proposing an energy rate hike of 14 percent for the average residential customer. The average customer could be spending roughly $170 extra on their electric bill.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
seehafernews.com
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
