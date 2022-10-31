ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Video shows police chase in Miami Beach, 1 in custody

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach. The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police deal with two separate incidents in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning. First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus. Officers checked that person’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Brazen strong-arm robbery in North Lauderdale

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate two individuals wanted in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery in Lauderdale. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. According to...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police take suspects into custody after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were taken into custody after gunfire rang out in Miami. A neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate the scene. A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Anevnue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning. Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

