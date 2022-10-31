ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Nationwide search underway for new MSU Athletics Director

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum is searching for a new Athletics Director at Mississippi State University (MSU) after AD John Cohen announced his immediately departure from MSU.

Keenum named longtime MSU Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance Bracky Brett as interim athletics director. Brett, a Kosciusko native, is an MSU alumnus.

Reports: MSU Athletic Director to Leave Bulldogs, Become Auburn AD

Cohen, an MSU alumnus who served the university as a varsity student-athlete, a head coach, and finally as athletics director, leaves an enviable legacy in Starkville. During Cohen’s tenure, MSU won the 2021 College World Series in baseball – the first national championship in the institution’s history – and a total of five Bulldog programs have turned program-best seasons under Cohen’s tenure.

“We thank John and Nelle for their long and dedicated service to MSU. In many ways, MSU is a victim of our own success in that several former MSU athletics directors have transitioned into similar roles at peer institutions in the Southeastern Conference. That fact speaks to the growing culture of success among our student-athletes and the commitment of our university, our alumni and friends and our fans to competing at the highest levels of collegiate athletics and doing so in the right way. Together as the Bulldog family, we will move purposefully to find a new leader who can both embrace and build on that culture of success.”

MSU President Mark E. Keenum
