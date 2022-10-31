ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
WINTERSET, IA
Bird Flu Continues To Spread A Second Time Through Iowa

It’s been less than two weeks since bird flu made its way back into Iowa flocks after we had been in the clear for months. On October 20th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the first case to hit the state since May 2nd.
IOWA STATE
No Such Thing As Overdue at these Eastern Iowa Libraries

If there's no late fee, why would I return it promptly? Or at all. That was one of the fears of a new policy implemented in 2020 at the Cedar Rapids Public Library: no more overdue fees. But as KCRG reports, a presentation was given by the library board recently, saying that despite those initial fears to the contrary, people are still returning things and doing so "on time". And it's eliminating a lot of unnecessary extra work for the staff.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Heroic Rapper Saves Iowa Family From Deadly Flames

One Iowa man's wrong turn saved six lives. In late October, aspiring rapper Brendon Birt made a wrong turn down a road in Red Oak, Iowa, a town located on the Southwestern part of the state, not too far from the Nebraska border. On this strange road that he had...
RED OAK, IA
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
RAGBRAI’s Golden Anniversary Celebrates one L of A Ride [PHOTO]

One "L" of a ride! Get it? If not let me enlighten you. The roman numeral L stands for 50, and it's the golden anniversary of Iowa's most famous bike ride. The Register Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is launching this anniversary ride in a pretty glitzy way, with a snazzy new logo. It even commissioned 15 downtown Des Moines billboards to show it off on Monday morning, October 31.
IOWA STATE
Reinbeck resident receives 2022 Iowa School Mental Health award

The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, Iowa’s hub for school-based mental health research, professional development, and clinical services, announced three winners of the 2022 Iowa School Mental Health Awards at the Iowa (Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma-Informed Health in Schools) Summit. The awards program recognizes individuals who have made...
REINBECK, IA
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Indianola Man Charged by DCI

The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
INDIANOLA, IA
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs

Police in Council Bluffs reports an office on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle travel behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
New Trial Ordered in Iowa Fisticuffs That Led to Death

Boys will be boys. A little good-natured ribbing. Some friendly fisticuffs. It's all fun and games until the person on the receiving end of the punch dies. That happened in July 2017 when, according to the Des Moines Register, 20-year-old Jacob Henkelman allegedly "demanded" another man punch him at a party, and Henkelman later died. According to the Register:
CARLISLE, IA
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond

On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Driver who died in car crash north of Grimes identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night. Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Frederick graduated from Urbandale High School in 2021 and was a […]
GRIMES, IA
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
DES MOINES, IA
