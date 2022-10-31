Read full article on original website
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Rare Indiana McDonald’s One of Only 12 in the Entire Country
When you think about McDonald's, all of the locations are pretty much the same, right? That's not the case at this Indiana McDonald's. McDonald's restaurants are pretty uniform. You've got the same iconic golden arches sign pointing you to the same Big Macs, French Fries, McNuggets, and occasionally ice cream. Once you have seen one McDonald's, you have pretty much seen them all.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Untreated mental illness costs Indiana billions
A health policy researcher at the Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health says the economic burden of untreated mental illness in Indiana is higher than the value of corn produced in the Hoosier State. Justin Blackburn, who is an associate professor of health policy and management, says a new study puts the economic impact at an estimated to be $4.2 billion a year. The costs come primarily from premature losses of life and losses of productivity, but also the increased medical costs stemming from chronic conditions and emergency department visits.
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Hoosiers hoping to get lucky in record Powerball drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers everywhere flocked to their nearest convenience store – like the Dinner Bell on Shelby Street – to get their hands on as many Powerball tickets as they can afford. "I bought ten for my families and seven for my employees," said Marshall Tullos. All...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s why the Indiana government provides some doctors’ malpractice insurance
(CBS4) — Kaylee Bowman struggled with her weight all her life. “I grew up with weight issues. High school was a very sensitive time for me. I was always overweight,” explained Bowman in a recent interview. Then, she worked at it and by age 22, she had shed...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
WTHR
2022 Voting Guide: What you need to know about voting in the midterm election
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums on...
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
korncountry.com
New film highlights Indiana baseball legend
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
WTHR
Chuck's Big Adventure in New England: Trapp Family Lodge
STOWE, Vermont — Chuck's Big Adventure is traveling to New England. It is an area known for its beauty, history, lobsters and, in autumn, it's explosion of color. Vermont is unlike any other New England state. It's independent spirit, timeless town squares and unforgettable hillsides aflame with color make...
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward
A legal challenge to Indiana’s ballot access law will move forward after a federal judge ruled last week that the lawsuit brought by the Indiana Green and Libertarian parties requires a “fact-intensive” review. The lawsuit was filed in March in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It alleges that minor parties […] The post Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Crack 1996 Rape Cold Case
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been just over a quarter of a century since Indiana State Police began investigating a 1996 rape in Crawford County. Monday, police announced they finally have their man. “Back in 1996, the late [detective] Charlie McDaniel began this investigation in a remote part...
WTHR
Chuck's Big Adventure in New England: Maine lobster
MAINE, USA — Chuck's Big Adventure is traveling to New England. It is an area known for its beauty, history and, in autumn, it's explosion of color. It is also home to a seafood delicacy: lobster. LuLu Lobster Boat. Maine is, in many ways, a mystery. It's coastline, with...
