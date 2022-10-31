ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Single-vehicle accident in Mills County with injuries

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries Friday evening.

Shea Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was driving a 2016 Kia northbound in the right-hand lane of the 56000 block of 221st Street, traversing a left-hand curve. Downing lost control and left the east side of the highway where the Kia struck three mailboxes/posts, two Century Link internet boxes, and one plastic yard box that were off of the roadway. The Kia came to a stop facing west in the east ditch, sustaining disabling damage.

All occupants were transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital by Glenwood Fire Department medics.

Atlantic, IA
